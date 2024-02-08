Sandy Brannum walks into the Clark County Government Center as the Las Vegas strip is seen in the background on Tuesday. Mark J. Terrill/AP

Former President Donald Trump is set to add a win in the Nevada Republican caucuses Thursday to his victories in Iowa and New Hampshire as he continues his march to his party’s 2024 presidential nomination.

Trump faces no major opposition on the ballot in Nevada’s second election in three days. The state GOP opted to ignore the results of Tuesday’s state-run primary, and instead award its 26 delegates based on the results of Thursday’s party-run caucuses.

The party also barred candidates who participated in the primary — including Trump’s last remaining major opponent, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley — from appearing on the caucus ballot.

Trump’s political fate faced judgment beyond the ballot box Thursday. Earlier in the day, the US Supreme Court heard arguments about whether the former president’s actions around the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol make him ineligible for office.

Nevada Republicans aren’t the only ones caucusing Thursday. The US Virgin Islands, an American territory that participates in the presidential nominating process but not in the general election, is also holding Republican caucuses with both Trump and Haley competing for its four delegates.

Earlier this week, Haley faced an embarrassing outcome in Nevada when she finished second to “none of these candidates” in the nonbinding primary — an outcome that likely reflected many GOP voters’ preference for Trump in a state that gives them the option to express their dissatisfaction with all candidates on the ballot.

