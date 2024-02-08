Audio
The latest on the Nevada GOP caucuses and 2024 campaign

By Elise Hammond and Amir Vera, CNN

Updated 6:54 p.m. ET, February 8, 2024
Biden willfully retained classified information but will not face charges, special counsel report says

From CNN's  Evan Perez, Holmes Lybrand, Hannah Rabinowitz, Devan Cole, Jeremy Herb and Zachary Cohen

President Joe Biden makes his way to board Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 8.
President Joe Biden makes his way to board Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 8. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Special counsel Robert Hur released a searing report Thursday that concluded President Joe Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified military and national security information but recommended he not face charges after a year-long investigation into his handling of classified documents.

“We concluded that no criminal charges are warranted in this matter,” Hur concluded. “We would reach the same conclusion even if Department of Justice policy did not foreclose criminal charges against a sitting president.”

Hur wrote that Biden believed he was allowed to keep the classified information that was contained in his personal notebooks, concluding that prosecutors wouldn’t be able to prove Biden intended to break the law at trial.

“Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory,” they wrote, adding that Biden “is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt.”

Read more about the Hur report

"I’m willing to take the heat." Haley vows she's not going anywhere before Super Tuesday

From CNN's Kylie Atwood, Jeff Zeleny, Arit John and Ebony Davis

Haley speaks during a campaign rally at the New Realm Brewing Co. on February 4, in Charleston, South Carolina. 
Haley speaks during a campaign rally at the New Realm Brewing Co. on February 4, in Charleston, South Carolina.  Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A day after losing to “none of these candidates” in Nevada’s non-binding primary, Nikki Haley urged supporters in California, one of several Super Tuesday states she plans to compete in next month, to stick with her.

“If you will stay with us in this fight, I’m not going anywhere!” the former South Carolina governor told dozens of supporters at the Wild Goose Tavern in Costa Mesa Wednesday. “I’m willing to take the heat, I’m willing to take the bruises, I’m willing to do the fight and go through the pain – all I’m asking is that you stand here with me.”

Haley has outlasted all of former President Donald Trump’s primary challengers and continues to post strong fundraising numbers, but her campaign faces a daunting, if not impossible, path to winning the GOP presidential nomination. Trump continues to dominate in polls of upcoming primary states, and Republicans who have rallied around the former president are growing more insistent in their calls for her to drop out.

As Trump’s hold on the party solidifies, speculation has grown about Haley’s political plans – and when she might exit the race.

Read more about Haley's campaign strategy

Key things to know about tonight's Nevada GOP caucuses, which Trump is poised to win

From CNN's Eric Bradner

Sandy Brannum walks into the Clark County Government Center as the Las Vegas strip is seen in the background on Tuesday.
Sandy Brannum walks into the Clark County Government Center as the Las Vegas strip is seen in the background on Tuesday. Mark J. Terrill/AP

Former President Donald Trump is set to add a win in the Nevada Republican caucuses Thursday to his victories in Iowa and New Hampshire as he continues his march to his party’s 2024 presidential nomination.

Trump faces no major opposition on the ballot in Nevada’s second election in three days. The state GOP opted to ignore the results of Tuesday’s state-run primary, and instead award its 26 delegates based on the results of Thursday’s party-run caucuses.

The party also barred candidates who participated in the primary — including Trump’s last remaining major opponent, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley — from appearing on the caucus ballot.

Trump’s political fate faced judgment beyond the ballot box Thursday. Earlier in the day, the US Supreme Court heard arguments about whether the former president’s actions around the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol make him ineligible for office.

Nevada Republicans aren’t the only ones caucusing Thursday. The US Virgin Islands, an American territory that participates in the presidential nominating process but not in the general election, is also holding Republican caucuses with both Trump and Haley competing for its four delegates.

Earlier this week, Haley faced an embarrassing outcome in Nevada when she finished second to “none of these candidates” in the nonbinding primary — an outcome that likely reflected many GOP voters’ preference for Trump in a state that gives them the option to express their dissatisfaction with all candidates on the ballot.

Read more about tonight's GOP caucuses.

Trump projects confidence ahead of Nevada caucuses

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

 

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at Big League Dreams Las Vegas on January 27, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at Big League Dreams Las Vegas on January 27, in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Becker/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump projected confidence ahead of tonight's Nevada caucuses.

“You’ll see big numbers tonight,” Trump said earlier today on “The John Fredericks Show.”

He noted GOP presidential rival Nikki Haley's loss in Nevada’s non-binding Republican primary earlier this week to “none of these candidates.”

“She got beaten by ‘none of the above’ and nobody, or depending on the definition that was used at the time, but she got beaten very badly, Trump said.

“A lot of people said that we were given a lot of those votes, so they had a lot of write-in votes for me, but actually it didn't matter because it was the primary. And in Nevada, the primary doesn't make any difference — made no difference. It was just a Democrat ploy. And she was in it and ... all the differences tonight and today with the caucus, so I don’t know why she did that,” he added.

Yes, Nevada did just have a Republican primary. Here's why the state is now having GOP caucuses

From CNN's Eric Bradner, Kyung Lah and Anna-Maja Rappard

Donald Trump is likely to win Nevada’s Republican presidential delegates — but some voters who want to back the former president did not see him on the state's primary ballot.

The former president is only participating in the caucuses and thus wasn’t on primary ballots. Meanwhile, his lone remaining major 2024 GOP rival, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, was on the primary ballot and isn’t participating in the caucuses.

It’s the result of a dueling 2024 system in which the Silver State is holding two GOP contests within three days:

  • The state government-run primary took place on Tuesday. Trump was not on the ballot and no delegates were at stake.
  • The Nevada Republican Party-run caucuses take place Thursday night and the former president faces no serious opposition to win the state’s 26 delegates.

The parallel contests are the result of a 2021 Nevada state law that requires a primary — a shift from the state’s previous use of a presidential caucus system. Democrats in the state adopted the primary system but Republicans rejected it, with the state GOP, led by Trump loyalists, opting instead to hold caucuses.

The Nevada GOP warned presidential candidates last year that they would not receive any delegates if they filed to run in the state’s primary.