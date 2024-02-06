Audio
The latest on the Nevada primaries and 2024 campaign

By Amir Vera, Tori B. Powell and Elise Hammond, CNN

Updated 6:19 p.m. ET, February 6, 2024
1 min ago

Analysis: Haley's voters could decide Biden's fate in December. Here's how

From CNN's Ronald Brownstein

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks at a campaign event in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Monday.
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks at a campaign event in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Monday. Matt Kelley/AP

As the South Carolina Republican primary approaches, the evidence is growing that Nikki Haley’s coalition is almost certainly not large enough to deny Donald Trump the GOP presidential nomination.

But evidence is also accumulating that her coalition is more than large enough to deny Trump the White House in a general election if her voters remain as alienated from him as they now say they are.

The support for Haley in the early GOP contests has mapped, probably more precisely than ever before, the segments of the Republican electorate most deeply disaffected with Trump.

In a possible rematch with Trump this fall, President Joe Biden will likely need to attract crossover support from a significant share of those ordinarily Republican-leaning voters to overcome the towering discontent evident in polls about his own performance.

Read more about how Haley's voters could impact Biden's re-election here.

14 min ago

Key things to know about Tuesday's Nevada primaries — and why there are two GOP contests this week 

From CNN's Eric Bradner

President Joe Biden is poised to win delegates in the Nevada presidential primary Tuesday as he marches toward the Democratic nomination. But former President Donald Trump will have to wait until Thursday, when the state Republican Party holds its caucuses.

While there will be a GOP primary Tuesday, Republicans have chosen to award their delegates via the caucuses, and the dueling contests have caused some confusion among Nevada voters.

What’s clear, though, is that Biden and Trump face only nominal opposition, and both are expected to end the week winners of Nevada delegates to their parties’ nominating conventions. For Biden, Tuesday’s Silver State primary comes three days after he notched his first official victory of the 2024 nominating race in the South Carolina primary.

Nevada’s first-in-the-West contest is now second on the Democratic calendar after the party demoted Iowa and New Hampshire — a change meant to ensure a diverse electorate weighs in at the start of Democrats’ presidential nominating battle.

On the Democratic primary ballot, Biden faces nominal opposition from a dozen candidates, including author Marianne Williamson. Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, the president’s other best-known Democratic challenger, is not on the ballot, having entered the race after the state’s October 16 filing deadline had passed.

Republicans, meanwhile, are ignoring the outcome of Tuesday’s primary — one taking place without Trump on the ballot. Instead, the state GOP opted to award its delegates to the winner of party-run caucuses being held Thursday evening.

Read more about today's primaries.

20 min ago

CNN poll: Trump narrowly leads Biden in general election rematch

From CNN's Jennifer Agiesta and Ariel Edwards-Levy

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. Getty Images

With presidential primaries underway and a 2020 general election rematch seemingly the most likely outcome, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS shows former President Donald Trump narrowly ahead of President Joe Biden in what’s shaping up to be a close contest nationally.

The poll highlights voters’ conflicted feelings about the leading candidates. Broad majorities of Democrats and Republicans say they’d be satisfied if their party’s candidate won such a rematch. Still, a sizable minority of voters express a desire for another option if Biden and Trump are the nominees.

Overall, 49% of registered voters say they would back Trump if an election between the two were held today, while 45% support Biden and 5% say they’d vote for someone else.

Those numbers are identical to CNN polling on the contest in the fall, and the demographic dynamics of the contest appear to be steady – with a wide education gap among the most notable demographic divides, and smaller differences by age or race than in other recent presidential elections.

Read more about the poll's findings.