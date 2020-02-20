Democratic debate in Nevada
How to watch tonight's Democratic presidential debate
Six presidential candidates will face off tonight in Las Vegas, days before the Nevada caucuses.
The debate will air live at 9 p.m. ET from the Paris Theater in Las Vegas.
It will air live on NBC News and MSNBC. It will stream on NBC and MSNBC web and mobile platforms, and on The Nevada Independent's website. The debate will air live in Spanish on Universo, as well as the Noticias Telemundo mobile app and website and Noticias Telemundo's Facebook page, according to NBC.
You can also follow CNN’s live debate coverage here or on CNN.com.
Early voting turnout in Nevada could be around 70,000
The early voting turnout in Nevada could be around 70,000 ballots, a Nevada Democratic Party aide tells CNN.
The party is still counting ballots from Tuesday, the final day of early voting, but the aide believes the final turnout for the day could be around 33,000 — nearly equivalent to the 36,000 ballots that were cast on the first three days of early voting.
Roughly 84,000 Nevadans participated in the 2016 caucuses, which had no early voting.
How early voting works: When a voter walks into an early voting site, they check in with an election volunteer who has a PDF voter roll pre-loaded onto an iPad. If a voter is not a registered Democrat, they will need to register with the party at that time.
The voter, after being given a pre-generated voter PIN, is asked to enter their information into a check-in form via Google.
The voter, once they begin the actual voting process, is then asked to rank either their candidates one to five in order of preference on a ballot.
That preference list is unique to caucuses and is done so that if the voter's top choice does not reach viability in their caucus site on caucus day -- that means they usually have 15% of the room supporting them -- their support can go to their second or third choice. Voters can express support for up to five choices in ranked order. For example, if a voter who voted early puts former Vice President Joe Biden as their top choice but Biden is not viable in their caucus site on Saturday, their second choice will be counted upon realignment.
The voter, once finished, signs their ballot.
Michael Bloomberg re-registers as a Democrat
Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former New York City mayor and potential 2020 presidential candidate, announced Wednesday that he re-registered as a Democrat, saying the party must "provide the checks and balances our nation needs so badly."
"At key points in U.S. history, one of the two parties has served as a bulwark against those who threaten our Constitution," Bloomberg wrote in an early morning Instagram post.
"Two years ago at the Democratic Convention, I warned of those threats. Today, I have re-registered as a Democrat — I had been a member for most of my life — because we need Democrats to provide the checks and balance our nation so badly needs."
A Bloomberg spokesman declined any further comment.
Bloomberg, who was elected mayor as a Republican and an Independent, has been toying with the idea of running for president in 2020 as a Democrat. In September, he told The New York Times that if he were to run in two years, it would only be on the Democratic ticket.
How Bloomberg made the cut for tonight's debate
Tonight will be former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg's first appearance on the Democratic presidential debate stage.
Bloomberg met the Democratic National Committee-mandated polling threshold on Tuesday with a NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey finding the former New York mayor at 19% nationally. The result is Bloomberg's fourth poll at or above 10% nationally, which was the requirement from the DNC to qualify.
Bloomberg is second in the poll behind Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is well ahead of the rest of the field with 31% support.
Bloomberg's presence on the debate stage injects a significant new variable into the event that falls just days before Nevadans caucus on Saturday. But the former New York mayor is skipping the first four contests, including Nevada, instead hoping to make his mark when several states vote on March 3, also known as Super Tuesday.
Here's how the Democrats on the debate stage qualified
Earlier this year, the Democratic National Committee announced that there will be no donor threshold for the Nevada debate, which opened the door for former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg to qualify for his first contest.
The new rules reflect the changing landscape in the Democratic primary and focus more on support in polls and in Iowa and New Hampshire, the first two nominating states.
In order to qualify for tonight's debate, a candidate either needed:
- 10% in four qualifying national, Nevada or South Carolina polls
- Or 12% in two qualifying polls from Nevada or South Carolina
A candidate is also able to qualify if they receive a single delegate from either the Iowa caucuses or the New Hampshire primary.
The donor threshold, which previously required candidates to receives donations from a certain number of people, have been dropped.