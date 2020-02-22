David Becker/Getty Images

Nevada Democrats head to their precincts today under nationwide scrutiny to participate in the second presidential contest this year using a caucus system.

How it works: At noon PT (3 p.m. ET), Nevadans will begin to caucus. Voters in the room will group with other participants supporting their first choice for president.

If their first choice isn't viable — meaning the candidate reaches a certain threshold of support, usually around 15% of the vote — voters will be given an opportunity to realign with viable candidates or to form a viable group with other voters whose top choice wasn't viable.

All viability and allocation math will be done with a "caucus calculator" developed by the state party. The calculator is a Google form that can incorporate the early vote with in-person participants, determine the viability threshold and calculate delegates for each qualifying candidate.

What about results? The state party will release the results of the first and final preference votes, alongside the county delegates results of each precinct. CNN will determine the winner by the candidate who receives the most county delegates.

One thing to know: This year, Nevada instituted early voting for Democrats looking to caucus outside their assigned time and place. The state party reports that nearly 75,000 people participated in early voting

