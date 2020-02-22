The 2020 Nevada caucuses
How the Nevada caucus system works
Nevada Democrats head to their precincts today under nationwide scrutiny to participate in the second presidential contest this year using a caucus system.
How it works: At noon PT (3 p.m. ET), Nevadans will begin to caucus. Voters in the room will group with other participants supporting their first choice for president.
If their first choice isn't viable — meaning the candidate reaches a certain threshold of support, usually around 15% of the vote — voters will be given an opportunity to realign with viable candidates or to form a viable group with other voters whose top choice wasn't viable.
All viability and allocation math will be done with a "caucus calculator" developed by the state party. The calculator is a Google form that can incorporate the early vote with in-person participants, determine the viability threshold and calculate delegates for each qualifying candidate.
What about results? The state party will release the results of the first and final preference votes, alongside the county delegates results of each precinct. CNN will determine the winner by the candidate who receives the most county delegates.
One thing to know: This year, Nevada instituted early voting for Democrats looking to caucus outside their assigned time and place. The state party reports that nearly 75,000 people participated in early voting
How do you say "Nevada"?
Ne-VA-da or Ne-VAH-da?
Ask any native Nevadan how it's said, and they'll be quick to tell you: "Ne-VA-da," with a flat A. (Think "trap," not "dawn.")
If the pronunciation has tripped you up, you're not alone. Others visiting the Silver State have mispronounced it time and again, from George W. Bush and Michelle Obama to Donald Trump and anchor Brian Williams. People often point to the the Spanish word "nevada," which translates to "snow-covered."
But take it from former Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid, this helpful TikTok from the Washington Post and me, a battle-born Nevadan.
After all, home means Nevada.
Nevada Democratic Party asks caucus volunteers to sign confidentiality agreements
The Nevada State Democratic Party (NSDP) is asking site leaders for today's caucuses to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDA) that would prevent them from speaking to the media.
The news broke just one day before the Nevada Democratic caucuses. The caucus process in Nevada has come under intense scrutiny after a similar process melted down in Iowa.
Nevada Democrats, lead by operatives with ties to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, have worked for weeks to ensure the caucus goes smoothly, worried that a poor showing could imperil the state's first in the west status and further undermine the entire nomination process.
A Nevada State Democratic Party official told CNN that it's standard practice to request staff and volunteers to sign an NDA because they are privy to strategic information and said the party also required NDAs in 2018.
The NDA details: CNN obtained a copy of one of the four-page agreements which states, in part, "I will take all measures necessary to protect the secrecy of, and avoid disclosure and unauthorized use of, Confidential Information of the NSDP."
The NDA appears to be one that is used for other purposes by the NSDP, since it also references activities other than the caucuses.
"If I am a volunteer and answering phones at the NSDP office or volunteering at an official NSDP event, I am a representative of the NSDP and am not authorized to speak to the press unless given permission by the Executive Director or Communications Director."
Steyer says he’s "feeling good" about the caucuses
Tom Steyer said he is feeling good about the Nevada caucuses, and that he will be going around talking to campaign volunteers as election results roll in on this afternoon.
“I’m feeling good,” Steyer told CNN. “We’re hearing that turnout is going to be good. I'm a big believer in the biggest possible turnout.”
The billionaire businessman said he won’t be sitting in his hotel room watching the results come in this afternoon, and said he will instead be moving around and talking to campaign volunteers.
“I know for a fact that a lot of the union workers here and culinary workers are on my side,” he said.
The powerful Culinary Union, which did not endorse a 2020 candidate, represents 60,000 hotel and casino workers in Nevada.
“We're hoping that everybody shows up and everybody caucuses,” Steyer said. “That's the best thing that can happen.”
Biden poses with Cher and asks: "Do you believe in life after Trump?"
Former Vice President Joe Biden shared a photo of him and Cher in Las Vegas ahead of the Nevada caucuses.
Biden's tweet also included a pun inspired by the chorus of Cher's 1998 hit "Believe."
"Do you believe in life after Trump?" Biden tweeted.
See his tweet below:
Here's why Nevada Democrats draw cards to break ties
Nevada employs the "Game of Chance" to break ties when awarding delegates.
In case of a tie, precinct chairs use an unopened deck of cards to determine who wins the delegate. The Nevada Democratic Party provides a deck of cards to each precinct for this specific tie-breaking purpose.
The high card determines the winner and aces are high, according to the party’s rules. The deck of cards must be shuffled at least seven times before use, and all extra cards (jokers and directional cards) should be removed. In determining the high card among cards of the same rank, the card suit will control the outcome, from highest to lowest: spades, hearts, diamonds, clubs.
Nevada Democrats also deployed this process in 2016.
By comparison, Iowa uses a coin flip to break its ties.
What you need to know about changes to the Nevada caucuses
The Nevada State Democratic Party made changes to its presidential caucuses, focused on calculating and reporting results.
After dropping an app built by the same company whose "coding errors" caused mass confusion during the Iowa caucuses, the Nevada party created a new tool and consulted with the Department of Homeland Security, the Democratic National Committee and other experts to update their reporting system and two-source reporting verification process.
"We understand just how important it is that we get this right and protect the integrity of Nevadans' votes," said Alana Mounce, executive director of the state party, in a memo outlining the details. "We are confident in our backup plans and redundancies."
While the party isn't calling it an app, precinct chairs will use a "caucus calculator" on party-bought iPads to work out viability and delegate results during the caucuses by adding together caucus results and early vote data into the tool. The tool has the formulas needed already built in, the memo says.
The calculator is accessed and used through what the party says is a secure Google form. Experts at Google were consulted, along with DHS and the DNC, to ensure its security.
"While this is designed to streamline the process and to limit the possibility for human error, caucuses can operate without this calculator," Mounce wrote.
During a caucus, participants select their first preference for president, recorded on a preference card. If that candidate does not meet a certain viability threshold — usually 15% — that supporter can realign to another viable candidate or join with other voters to create a viable group for another candidate.
Why the Nevada caucuses are critical for candidates like Biden
The Nevada caucuses represent the first time a diverse state has expressed their presidential preference this cycle.
Iowa and New Hampshire are overwhelmingly white, a criticism that has been widely leveled at Democrats looking to challenge the fact that the two states go first in the primary process.
And the winner of the Nevada caucuses will have a credible case to make that they — beyond those who succeeded in Iowa and New Hampshire — are the best candidate to represent the party going forward because Nevada represents the rest of the country.
Why this matters: This could be critical for a candidate like former Vice President Joe Biden, who turned in disappointing performances in Iowa and New Hampshire and is banking on success in diverse Nevada and the upcoming South Carolina primary to boost his campaign.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who won the New Hampshire primary and performed well in Iowa, could take a step toward further jumping to the lead of the primary with a win in Nevada.
And for candidates like former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, both of whom have struggled with winning over Latino and black voters, a strong performance in Nevada could help quell those concerns.
Nevadans got a chance to vote early in this year's caucuses
Thousands of Nevadans waited for hours last weekend to do something that has never been done before this primary season: early voting in a caucus.
The change by the Nevada Democratic Party this year was aimed at opening up the otherwise restrictive caucus process and boosting turnout in the state. Nevadans are notably familiar with early voting — more than 56% of the state voted early in the 2016 general election.
But early voting is a unique addition to the caucus process, and its success rests on whether the Nevada Democratic Party can successfully link the votes cast early with the precincts where those voters would have expressed their presidential preference this coming Saturday.
Adding pressure to the process: The Iowa caucuses were thrown into chaos because of a faulty app and overwhelmed, leading to questions about how Nevada's caucuses will go.
How the early votes were counted: A voter, once they are done filling out their ballot, returned it and their voter card to a ballot box that is monitored by a party volunteer.
Here is where the unique part of early voting in a caucus comes in: Once all of the voting was finished, the ballot box was transported to a designated processing hub monitored by the state party, where the votes were scanned and stored.
Unlike Iowa, those results will be included in the total count for each voter's precinct during the caucus. For example: If a voter from a caucus site in Elko, Nevada, votes early, their preference will be counted today as part of the total votes in their specific caucus site.
According to the Nevada Democratic Party, the number and preference of early votes cast will be given to each precinct chair in paper and as part of a preloaded iPad today.