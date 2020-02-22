The 2020 Nevada caucuses
Among very liberal voters, Sanders holds commanding lead, according to entrance polls
Entrance polls in Nevada show that among voters who identity as very liberal, Sen. Bernie Sanders commands 52% percent of the votes.
In a distant second is Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 17% and former Vice President Joe Biden with 9%.
About half of Latino Nevada caucusgoers say they support Sanders
According to entrance polls, around half of Latino Democratic caucus-goers said they support Sen. Bernie Sanders in Nevada
Significantly fewer caucus-goers (around 1 in 10) support former Vice President Joe Biden, around 1 in 10 for former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, around 1 in 10 for businessman Tom Steyer, and slightly fewer for Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Among black Democratic caucus-goers, over a third support Biden, a quarter went to Sanders, and around 1 in 8 for Steyer and 1 in 8 for Warren.
Here's why Warren is traveling to Seattle tonight
Sen. Elizabeth Warren woke up in Las Vegas this morning and she and her husband, Bruce, went for an early walk as they often do. Warren is now visiting a caucus site in Henderson, Nevada, to bring supporters donuts and coffee.
But when the results come in later today, the senator will not be in Nevada. She'll be in Seattle, Washington, where her campaign will hold a rally downtown. Other candidates are doing similar things today, of course — skipping ahead to March states.
Why the move: Warren advisers tell CNN that Washington is obviously a state where they’d like to do well, and splitting up the day this way is a way to be in as many places at once. Washington is a vote by mail state, and ballots became available yesterday, so Warren is trying to boost voting for her here as soon as possible.
Warren held a summer outdoor rally in Washington state last year that was easily one of her biggest events of the entire election. That came at a moment when Warren’s candidacy was really surging, and she’s in a different place now, but clearly the campaign hopes to recreate that kind of momentum here.
Warren campaign says they’ve raised $14 million
Sen. Elizabeth Warren's campaign announced today, hours before Nevada caucuses start that they have raised $14 million.
The campaign doubled their initial goal of raising $7 million before today's caucus set earlier this week.
Entrance poll on health care preference shows good sign for Bernie Sanders
Entrance polling shows that a majority of Democratic caucus-goers support government-backed health care over private insurance -- good news for "Medicare for All" proponents Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
There had been signs of trouble for Sanders’ fortunes with health care-minded union voters in the Silver State. The powerful Culinary Union singled out Sanders’ health care plan the same night he won the New Hampshire primary, distributing a flier saying Sanders would "End Culinary Healthcare" if elected president of the United States.
Buttigieg campaign says they've received no plan from Nevada Democratic Party "if things go south"
Pete Buttigieg's campaign is feeling good about how the Nevada Democratic Party is running the caucuses coming off of the debacle in Iowa, according the candidate's aide.
“The Party has shown through early voting that they have been able to run a judicious and deliberate process and we expect the same for caucus day,” the aide said.
There hasn’t been a plan communicated to the campaign from Nevada Democratic Party if things go south, the aide said. The campaign has thousands of precinct captains who they will rely on for information if things go wrong. This is a way for the campaign to have their own reporting, the aide said.
Buttigieg himself said he needs a strong finish in Nevada, but aides say he is already looking forward to campaigning aggressively in South Carolina and Super Tuesday – hence why he is flying from Vegas this evening to Colorado to South Carolina in one day.
Buttigieg plans to watch the results at his hotel in Vegas before rallying with supporters later today, according to a Buttigieg aide.
How the Nevada caucus system works
Nevada Democrats head to their precincts today under nationwide scrutiny to participate in the second presidential contest this year using a caucus system.
How it works: At noon PT (3 p.m. ET), Nevadans will begin to caucus. Voters in the room will group with other participants supporting their first choice for president.
If their first choice isn't viable — meaning the candidate reaches a certain threshold of support, usually around 15% of the vote — voters will be given an opportunity to realign with viable candidates or to form a viable group with other voters whose top choice wasn't viable.
All viability and allocation math will be done with a "caucus calculator" developed by the state party. The calculator is a Google form that can incorporate the early vote with in-person participants, determine the viability threshold and calculate delegates for each qualifying candidate.
What about results? The state party will release the results of the first and final preference votes, alongside the county delegates results of each precinct. CNN will determine the winner by the candidate who receives the most county delegates.
One thing to know: This year, Nevada instituted early voting for Democrats looking to caucus outside their assigned time and place. The state party reports that nearly 75,000 people participated in early voting
How do you say "Nevada"?
Ne-VA-da or Ne-VAH-da?
Ask any native Nevadan how it's said, and they'll be quick to tell you: "Ne-VA-da," with a flat A. (Think "trap," not "dawn.")
If the pronunciation has tripped you up, you're not alone. Others visiting the Silver State have mispronounced it time and again, from George W. Bush and Michelle Obama to Donald Trump and anchor Brian Williams. People often point to the the Spanish word "nevada," which translates to "snow-covered."
But take it from former Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid, this helpful TikTok from the Washington Post and me, a battle-born Nevadan.
After all, home means Nevada.
How Nevada precincts will report their results
Regarding how Nevada precincts will report their results of the caucuses to the state party, CNN has been told and reported earlier this week that the primary way of communicating the numbers will be through phone calls to party headquarters through dedicated lines.
The Google form used on the iPads being given to precinct leaders will not be the chief mechanism.
Jon Summers, a senior adviser to the Nevada Democratic Party, told CNN on Friday:
“They've gone from what was going to be a very, very high-tech operation for the caucuses to one that's very low-tech now, that's paper based and based on phones. They're going to have phone lines manned by about 200 people who will be accepting calls from the precincts when it's time for them to report the results. ”
The New York Times reports about a memo sent to campaigns on Friday from the party emphasizing that precinct leaders will be using phone and text and not the Google application. CNN is working to get a copy.