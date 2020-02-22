The 2020 Nevada caucuses
Here's why Nevada Democrats draw cards to break ties
Nevada employs the "Game of Chance" to break ties when awarding delegates.
In case of a tie, precinct chairs use an unopened deck of cards to determine who wins the delegate. The Nevada Democratic Party provides a deck of cards to each precinct for this specific tie-breaking purpose.
The high card determines the winner and aces are high, according to the party’s rules. The deck of cards must be shuffled at least seven times before use, and all extra cards (jokers and directional cards) should be removed. In determining the high card among cards of the same rank, the card suit will control the outcome, from highest to lowest: spades, hearts, diamonds, clubs.
Nevada Democrats also deployed this process in 2016.
By comparison, Iowa uses a coin flip to break its ties.
What you need to know about changes to the Nevada caucuses
The Nevada State Democratic Party made changes to its presidential caucuses, focused on calculating and reporting results.
After dropping an app built by the same company whose "coding errors" caused mass confusion during the Iowa caucuses, the Nevada party created a new tool and consulted with the Department of Homeland Security, the Democratic National Committee and other experts to update their reporting system and two-source reporting verification process.
"We understand just how important it is that we get this right and protect the integrity of Nevadans' votes," said Alana Mounce, executive director of the state party, in a memo outlining the details. "We are confident in our backup plans and redundancies."
While the party isn't calling it an app, precinct chairs will use a "caucus calculator" on party-bought iPads to work out viability and delegate results during the caucuses by adding together caucus results and early vote data into the tool. The tool has the formulas needed already built in, the memo says.
The calculator is accessed and used through what the party says is a secure Google form. Experts at Google were consulted, along with DHS and the DNC, to ensure its security.
"While this is designed to streamline the process and to limit the possibility for human error, caucuses can operate without this calculator," Mounce wrote.
During a caucus, participants select their first preference for president, recorded on a preference card. If that candidate does not meet a certain viability threshold — usually 15% — that supporter can realign to another viable candidate or join with other voters to create a viable group for another candidate.
Why the Nevada caucuses are critical for candidates like Biden
The Nevada caucuses represent the first time a diverse state has expressed their presidential preference this cycle.
Iowa and New Hampshire are overwhelmingly white, a criticism that has been widely leveled at Democrats looking to challenge the fact that the two states go first in the primary process.
And the winner of the Nevada caucuses will have a credible case to make that they — beyond those who succeeded in Iowa and New Hampshire — are the best candidate to represent the party going forward because Nevada represents the rest of the country.
Why this matters: This could be critical for a candidate like former Vice President Joe Biden, who turned in disappointing performances in Iowa and New Hampshire and is banking on success in diverse Nevada and the upcoming South Carolina primary to boost his campaign.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who won the New Hampshire primary and performed well in Iowa, could take a step toward further jumping to the lead of the primary with a win in Nevada.
And for candidates like former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, both of whom have struggled with winning over Latino and black voters, a strong performance in Nevada could help quell those concerns.
Nevadans got a chance to vote early in this year's caucuses
Thousands of Nevadans waited for hours last weekend to do something that has never been done before this primary season: early voting in a caucus.
The change by the Nevada Democratic Party this year was aimed at opening up the otherwise restrictive caucus process and boosting turnout in the state. Nevadans are notably familiar with early voting — more than 56% of the state voted early in the 2016 general election.
But early voting is a unique addition to the caucus process, and its success rests on whether the Nevada Democratic Party can successfully link the votes cast early with the precincts where those voters would have expressed their presidential preference this coming Saturday.
Adding pressure to the process: The Iowa caucuses were thrown into chaos because of a faulty app and overwhelmed, leading to questions about how Nevada's caucuses will go.
How the early votes were counted: A voter, once they are done filling out their ballot, returned it and their voter card to a ballot box that is monitored by a party volunteer.
Here is where the unique part of early voting in a caucus comes in: Once all of the voting was finished, the ballot box was transported to a designated processing hub monitored by the state party, where the votes were scanned and stored.
Unlike Iowa, those results will be included in the total count for each voter's precinct during the caucus. For example: If a voter from a caucus site in Elko, Nevada, votes early, their preference will be counted today as part of the total votes in their specific caucus site.
According to the Nevada Democratic Party, the number and preference of early votes cast will be given to each precinct chair in paper and as part of a preloaded iPad today.
4 things to watch in tonight's Nevada caucuses
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is looking for a breakaway win in Saturday's Nevada caucuses. Everybody else in the Democratic presidential race is trying to keep it close.
Just a week from the South Carolina primary and 10 days from Super Tuesday, when 14 states will vote, candidates are running out of time and opportunities to break out of the pack and amass the fundraising and operations they'll need to compete in a drawn-out delegate battle.
Here are four things to watch in the Nevada caucuses:
- Is a win a win for Sanders? Sanders is increasingly regarded as the primary's clear front-runner. But in wearing that title, he also faces greater expectations. Anything less than victory in Nevada will send shockwaves through the field and give a massive charge to not only the victor, but everyone else looking to knock Sanders off his perch.
- The scramble to be the Sanders alternative: If Sanders is the favorite, the rest of the field is in a sprint to see who can emerge as his most serious challenger — and it's unclear who has the advantage.
- Will the caucus work? More than two weeks after the Iowa caucuses crumbled into chaos, Nevada Democrats will try their hand at the complex process. And, in a successful effort to boost turnout and open up the process, the party added another layer of difficulty this year by allowing four days of early voting that saw roughly 75,000 Nevada Democrats cast ballots already. Countless questions remain, though, and while campaigns have grown more upbeat in recent days about the prospect of the caucus going off without error, many still worry about how the party will integrate the early vote into the caucus process, whether the so-called "caucus calculator" will effectively streamline the counting process and how the party will handle issues in rural caucus sites.
- Did Warren change the game on debate night? Klobuchar showed with her performance in the New Hampshire debate what one big night can do for a campaign. And Warren had a very big one in Las Vegas on Wednesday, when she spent the better part of two hours ripping into Bloomberg. The revitalized progressive earned a big — and needed — fundraising bounce for her efforts. The question now is whether Warren's debate stage momentum carries over into the caucuses. One reason why it might not have the desired effect: early voting here meant that, by the time Warren took the stage, about 75,000 people had already made their picks.