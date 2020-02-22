Playing cards are stacked on a table ready to be used in the event of a tie during the Nevada Democratic Caucus at Centennial High School on February 22 in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Becker/Getty Images

Nevada employs the "Game of Chance" to break ties when awarding delegates.

In case of a tie, precinct chairs use an unopened deck of cards to determine who wins the delegate. The Nevada Democratic Party provides a deck of cards to each precinct for this specific tie-breaking purpose.

The high card determines the winner and aces are high, according to the party’s rules. The deck of cards must be shuffled at least seven times before use, and all extra cards (jokers and directional cards) should be removed. In determining the high card among cards of the same rank, the card suit will control the outcome, from highest to lowest: spades, hearts, diamonds, clubs.

Nevada Democrats also deployed this process in 2016.

By comparison, Iowa uses a coin flip to break its ties.