Buttigieg warns against Sanders’ nomination

Pete Buttigieg warned against Bernie Sanders’ nomination as the Democratic presidential nominee in his speech to supporters following the Nevada caucuses.

“I congratulate Sen. Sanders on a strong showing today,” Buttigieg said, adding: “But before we rush to nominate Sen. Sanders … Let us take a sober look at what is at stake.”

While delivering his speech, it was not yet clear where Buttigieg placed in Nevada’s caucuses after Sanders.

“That is the choice before us. We can prioritize either ideological purity or inclusive victory,” Buttigieg said. “We can either call people names online or we can call them into our movement. We can either tighten a narrow and hardcore base or open the tent to a new and broad and big-hearted American coalition.”

Buttigieg then highlighted the differences between himself and Sanders, saying Sanders “believes in an ideological revolution that leaves out most Democrats as well as most Americans.”

The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor charged that Sanders’ "Medicare for All" plan “believes in taking away” peoples’ choice in health care, “replacing it with a public plan whether people want it or not.”

Buttigieg narrowly leads Sanders in the Iowa caucuses, and he came in second place, after Sanders, in the New Hampshire primary.

See Buttigieg speak to supporters: