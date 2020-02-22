Early popular vote numbers show Sanders gaining momentum

John Locher/AP

Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign sees a number of reasons to be optimistic about early signs in Nevada following CNN's entrance poll results.

Campaign officials point to results that show a majority of caucusgoers supporting government backed health care over private insurance. This was thought to be a potential weakness for the Sanders campaign because of the influence of the Culinary Workers Union, which has opposed "Medicare for All" but stopped short of endorsing a candidate.

The health care numbers are one of many data points that demonstrate the possibility of a strong showing for Sanders tonight, but his team remains cautious until the final results come in because of the unpredictable nature of caucuses.

“We need to wait until all the votes are cast and counted,” one official said. “We take nothing for granted.”

Sanders and health care: Sanders and sympathetic labor leaders have cast Medicare for All as a long-term winner for union workforces, arguing that any legislation that takes health care out of the bargaining process will ultimately lead to higher wages and new concessions from management.

He reiterated his support for unions at Wednesday's debate: "I have a 30-year 100% pro-union voting record."