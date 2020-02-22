Final preference votes vs. county delegates: What's the difference?

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg visits a caucus site Saturday, February 22, in Las Vegas. John Locher?AP

As Pete Buttigieg's campaign watches the results come in, it believes it has an opportunity to amass a sizable number of county delegates in rural counties where populations are smaller, according to a Buttigieg aide.

The campaign has 1,300 precinct captains across the state and it believes their presence, particularly in the rural counties, will help during realignment, the aide said. They believe if Buttigieg is viable in a specific precinct, having volunteers on site who know their communities, their neighbors and the realignment process is a real advantage to attract voters from other candidates who weren’t viable.

Their organizing strategy is focused on maximizing delegates, the aide added. This is a similar strategy the Buttigieg campaign had in Iowa — which it believes aided Buttigieg's narrow victory even though Bernie Sanders won the popular vote.