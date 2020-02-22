Sanders leads among white and Latino voters

Matt York/AP

Sen. Elizabeth Warren woke up in Las Vegas this morning and she and her husband, Bruce, went for an early walk as they often do. Warren is now visiting a caucus site in Henderson, Nevada, to bring supporters donuts and coffee.

But when the results come in later today, the senator will not be in Nevada. She'll be in Seattle, Washington, where her campaign will hold a rally downtown. Other candidates are doing similar things today, of course — skipping ahead to March states.

Why the move: Warren advisers tell CNN that Washington is obviously a state where they’d like to do well, and splitting up the day this way is a way to be in as many places at once. Washington is a vote by mail state, and ballots became available yesterday, so Warren is trying to boost voting for her here as soon as possible.

Warren held a summer outdoor rally in Washington state last year that was easily one of her biggest events of the entire election. That came at a moment when Warren’s candidacy was really surging, and she’s in a different place now, but clearly the campaign hopes to recreate that kind of momentum here.