Two caucuses were decided by high-card draws, Nevada precinct chair says

Courtesy Ross Armstrong

Ross Armstrong was the precinct chair for two small caucuses at Echo Loder Elementary School in Reno, Nevada, where both were decided by high-card draws from a deck of cards.

Armstrong says both are very small precincts and only have one delegate to award and thus the viability rule doesn't apply and the candidate with the most votes wins the delegate.

In one precinct, there were only three caucusgoers participating: one caucusgoer who supported Pete Buttigieg, and two early voters who went for Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

A three-way tie for the single delegate.

"Because there were no in-person reps for Bernie or Warren, we just went to the caucus next door to find supports to pull the cards," Armstrong said.

Warren won the delegate in that precinct with a jack of hearts; Sanders pulled a four of spades and Buttigieg pulled a three of diamonds.

In the other precinct he chaired, one caucusgoer supported former Vice President Joe Biden and the other Buttigieg.

Buttigieg won the delegate with an eight of spades, which beat out Biden's seven of clubs.

