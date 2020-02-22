Several people are getting busy signals when trying to call in Nevada caucus results

People take pictures of the results at a Democratic presidential caucus site at the Bellagio hotel-casino on Saturday, February 22, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP

CNN has spoken to several people who are experiencing busy signals when they are trying to phone in results from their Nevada caucus precincts.

"The hotline is giving people a busy tone," said Stephen Letzler, precinct chair at Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas. "I tried it twice, but other captains were also trying and having the same issues. I just gave up, and others did as well."

He said he believes the redundancies that have been set up are working, though.

Caucus volunteers are able to text pictures of their results to headquarters.

“The texting of a photo of the caucus reporting worksheet also worked well. And hard copy of that worksheet is also being carried physically to headquarters. So all in all, things went pretty smoothly, I think," Letzler said.

Matthew Tramp, a precinct chair at Garside Middle School in Las Vegas, said he's working on reporting the results to the Nevada Democratic Party, but he's getting a busy tone when calling the hotline.

“We’ve been prepared all along for a high influx of results as caucuses wrap up, and we’re working diligently to accommodate and continue processing the high volume of incoming results from precinct chairs," Molly Forgey, Nevada State Democratic Party spokesperson, told CNN.

The party acknowledged other forms of verification are coming in.

