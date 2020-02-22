The 2020 Nevada caucuses
Several people are getting busy signals when trying to call in Nevada caucus results
CNN has spoken to several people who are experiencing busy signals when they are trying to phone in results from their Nevada caucus precincts.
"The hotline is giving people a busy tone," said Stephen Letzler, precinct chair at Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas. "I tried it twice, but other captains were also trying and having the same issues. I just gave up, and others did as well."
He said he believes the redundancies that have been set up are working, though.
Caucus volunteers are able to text pictures of their results to headquarters.
“The texting of a photo of the caucus reporting worksheet also worked well. And hard copy of that worksheet is also being carried physically to headquarters. So all in all, things went pretty smoothly, I think," Letzler said.
Matthew Tramp, a precinct chair at Garside Middle School in Las Vegas, said he's working on reporting the results to the Nevada Democratic Party, but he's getting a busy tone when calling the hotline.
“We’ve been prepared all along for a high influx of results as caucuses wrap up, and we’re working diligently to accommodate and continue processing the high volume of incoming results from precinct chairs," Molly Forgey, Nevada State Democratic Party spokesperson, told CNN.
The party acknowledged other forms of verification are coming in.
CNN's Dianne Gallagher has the details:
Here’s what we know about the votes in Nevada
Sen. Bernie Sanders maintains a large lead in terms of the popular vote in Nevada with 5% of precincts reporting.
Sanders has 3,532 votes with former Vice President Joe Biden in second with 1,568.
"We are getting early results from our reporters at caucus sites across Nevada. We are standing by for official results out from the state Democratic party. We expect to get those soon," CNN's Anderson Cooper said this afternoon.
Watch former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang's analysis:
Young Nevada Democrats strongly favor Sanders
Around two-thirds of caucusgoers under the age of 30 supported the Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders significantly more than his competitors.
Next was former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, with around 1 in 10, and in the single digits for former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
Biden led among caucusgoers over 65, with around a quarter supporting the former vice president. Around 1 in 5 went for Klobuchar and 1 in 8 for Buttigieg, Sanders, and businessman Tom Steyer each. Around 1 in 10 caucused for Warren.
Early popular vote numbers show Sanders gaining momentum
Sen. Bernie Sanders has taken the lead among Democrats with just 3% of Nevada precincts reporting.
Sanders leads with 1,615 votes in the final round with former Vice President Joe Biden in second with 850.
"In that first round of voting with these early precincts, 1,410 votes. In the final round, after he was viable and clearly was able to bring over some people who were with nonviable groups, he had 1,615 votes," CNN's David Chalian said this afternoon about Sanders. "He gained 205 votes in that process. Again, this speaks to why it's important to organize. Have a good organization. Teach those caucus volunteers how to operate in that room."
Final preference votes vs. county delegates: What's the difference?
The Nevada Democratic Party is reporting three different numbers as it releases its caucus results tonight. Here's what those numbers mean:
- First preference: This is the vote count after the first round in caucusing. Voters in the room grouped with other participants supporting their first choice for president. If their first choice wasn't viable — meaning the candidate reached a certain threshold of support, usually around 15% of the vote — voters were given an opportunity to realign with viable candidates or to form a viable group with other voters whose top choice wasn't viable.
- Final preference: This is the vote count after voters realign. All of these candidates were viable after the first round.
- County delegates: This is calculated based on the final preference vote counts in the precincts. Think of it like the popular vote vs. the Electoral College in the general election.
CNN will project the winner of the Nevada caucuses based on who wins the most county delegates.
Buttigieg campaign sees an opportunity to amass delegates in rural counties
As Pete Buttigieg's campaign watches the results come in, it believes it has an opportunity to amass a sizable number of county delegates in rural counties where populations are smaller, according to a Buttigieg aide.
The campaign has 1,300 precinct captains across the state and it believes their presence, particularly in the rural counties, will help during realignment, the aide said. They believe if Buttigieg is viable in a specific precinct, having volunteers on site who know their communities, their neighbors and the realignment process is a real advantage to attract voters from other candidates who weren’t viable.
Their organizing strategy is focused on maximizing delegates, the aide added. This is a similar strategy the Buttigieg campaign had in Iowa — which it believes aided Buttigieg's narrow victory even though Bernie Sanders won the popular vote.
Sanders has early lead based on initial results
Bernie Sanders has an early lead in the initial results coming in from the Nevada caucuses.
Sanders is on top with 422 popular votes, followed by Elizabeth Warren second place with 350. Pete Buttigieg got 279 votes, Amy Klobuchar has 231 votes and Joe Biden got 215 votes.
Wolf Blitzer and John King break down the initial results:
Sanders team encouraged by entrance poll numbers
Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign sees a number of reasons to be optimistic about early signs in Nevada following CNN's entrance poll results.
Campaign officials point to results that show a majority of caucusgoers supporting government backed health care over private insurance. This was thought to be a potential weakness for the Sanders campaign because of the influence of the Culinary Workers Union, which has opposed "Medicare for All" but stopped short of endorsing a candidate.
The health care numbers are one of many data points that demonstrate the possibility of a strong showing for Sanders tonight, but his team remains cautious until the final results come in because of the unpredictable nature of caucuses.
“We need to wait until all the votes are cast and counted,” one official said. “We take nothing for granted.”
Sanders and health care: Sanders and sympathetic labor leaders have cast Medicare for All as a long-term winner for union workforces, arguing that any legislation that takes health care out of the bargaining process will ultimately lead to higher wages and new concessions from management.
He reiterated his support for unions at Wednesday's debate: "I have a 30-year 100% pro-union voting record."
Majority of Nevada caucusgoers decided who they'd vote for in the last month
A majority of Nevada Democratic caucusgoers — around 3 in 5 — decided who they would vote for earlier than this month, while around 2 in 5 decided in the last month.
Slightly less than half of the group that decided earlier than this month are widely supporting Bernie Sanders, while 1 in 6 went for Joe Biden, around 1 in 10 for Elizabeth Warren, and 1 in 10 for Pete Buttigieg
Those who decided in the last month are split between Sanders and Buttigieg, with around 1 in 5 supporting each candidate and slightly less than that for Amy Klobuchar, Biden, and Warren each.
Watch the analysis: