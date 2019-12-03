NATO leaders gather in London for anniversary summit
Donald Trump is the man no one in Britain wants to dance with
Donald Trump is a very unpopular man in the UK. Which is unfortunate, given he's here for the next couple of days for a meeting of NATO leaders.
Visits of the US President are hard to predict, but Trump's last two trips to Britain followed a pattern.
First, there's the build-up, in which political groups across the spectrum announce their plans to protest against Trump as soon as he sets foot on British soil.
Then there's the President's obligatory dig at Sadiq Khan, the popular Mayor of London, over the city's knife crime epidemic. He might skip that tradition this time, given the deadly terror attack that took place in London last week. But his dislike of Khan is profound, and it could be too tempting.
There's usually a "surprise" newspaper interview, in which he sticks his nose into British politics and offends a major political figure. That's often followed by a press conference where he tries to clean up the mess, but usually just ends up tying himself in a knot of contradictions.
The visits are usually more of a spectacle than anything else. This time, however, Trump lands just a few days before the UK holds what could be the most important general election in the nation's postwar history. And any unexpected grenades Trump chooses to hurl could have consequences beyond a two-day political storm and affect the outcome of an actual election.
NATO leaders gathering to mark the alliance's 70th anniversary in London face multiple challenges -- including the uncertainty of what President Donald Trump might do.
Trump opened last year's NATO summit with a snarling dismissal of its "delinquent" members for not spending more on their defense budgets and a jibe at Germany for being "a captive of Russia."
This year, Trump is under new pressure -- the 2020 election campaign has begun and he faces an impeachment inquiry that begins its next phase before the House judiciary committee on December 4, the second day of the NATO meeting.
The concern, say NATO watchers, is that the gathering of world leaders will provide an irresistible international stage for the US President to let rip with another series of blistering attacks on NATO members to fire up his base back home.
