President Trump said he would "stay out of it," when asked about the upcoming UK election, before adding that he's a fan of Brexit, and that he thinks British Prime Minister Boris Johnson "is very capable and he will do a good job”

Trump said he is keeping out of the topic because, “I don’t want to complicate it.”

He later added, "I have no thoughts on it. It's going to be a very important election for this great country, but I have no thoughts on it."

When asked if he could work with Labour Leader, Jeremy Corbyn, should his party win a majority in the election, Trump said: “I can work with anybody, I am a very easy person to work with.”

Trump also confirmed he will be meeting Johnson during his two-day London visit.

Trump's visit comes just 10 days ahead of the UK election, causing jitters among Johnson's Conservative Party.