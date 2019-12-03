3 things Trump and Macron clashed over during their tense news conference

Macron and Trump give a press conference during their meeting at Winfield House in London on Tuesday. Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron and President Trump just had a tense news conference at the NATO summit in London. The two world leaders clashed over several issues in front of reporters.

Here's what happened:

On ISIS:

Macron corrected Trump about the number of ISIS fighters with European backgrounds after Trump asked if France was willing to taking back French terrorists captured in Syria and Iraq.

"Let's be serious: The very large numbers of fighters you have on the ground are the fighters coming from Syria, from Iraq and the region," Macron said.

He added that those coming from Europe are "a tiny minority of the overall problem."

On Russia:

Trump and Macron had different answers when asked about how NATO members should interact with Russia. Trump said, "I think we get along with Russia" — and the pointed to Macron and added that France has a similar view.

But later, Macron said that while it is "important to have a strategic dialogue with Russia," leaders "must do so without naïveté."

On NATO:

Macron addressed the comments he made earlier today — he described the long-time NATO coalition as suffering from "brain death" in part due to a lack of US leadership under Trump — and refused to back down.

"I know that my statements created some reaction," Macron said. "I do stand by [them]."

Before the news conference with Macron, Trump described Macron's "brain death" comments as "nasty" and "insulting."