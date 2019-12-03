Trump and Macron clash at NATO summit
Trump's now meeting with the Canadian prime minister
President Trump is attending another bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit, this time with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Moments ago, Trump finished a tense meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Fact check: Trump wrongly says US is spending up to 4.3% of GDP on NATO defense
Like his predecessors Barack Obama and George W. Bush, President Trump has chided NATO members for failing to meet the alliance's guideline of spending 2% of Gross Domestic Product on defense.
But Trump has also regularly exaggerated US military spending. Sitting with Macron moments ago, he said US spending has been between 4% and 4.3% of GDP.
Fact check: The US is expected to spend 3.42% of GDP on defense in 2019, according to NATO estimates issued in June, similar to its 2018 level.
What the frosty Trump-Macron meeting tells us about their views on NATO
CNN's Paris correspondent, Melissa Bell, was watching the meeting between the US and French Presidents in London.
While it's known that the two have opposing views on many issues, we didn't expect them to publicly clash, she said.
Here are her takeaways:
They were going to continue their talks but ended up having this very public row on a number of issues that we knew divided them: NATO, tariffs, Turkey and Russia. But we hadn't expected them to go at it so forcefully and so publicly.
As expected, Macron hit back at Trump's comments earlier in the day, and specifically on that question of NATO. Trump kept coming back to the question of contributions — what proportion of defense spending members are paying towards NATO.
And Macron kept reminding him: This is not just about money. It's about strategic positioning. This goes to the heart of the debate between to the two men.
Macron said that what counted was that NATO could decide how they should position themselves.
He essentially told Trump: "You can't have your cake and eat it too."
France's president just fact-checked Trump in real time. Here's what you should know.
French President Emmanuel Macron played the role of fact-checker when President Donald Trump repeated one of his regular false claims about ISIS fighters.
Trump claimed again that ISIS prisoners being held in Syria are "mostly from Europe." This assertion has been repeatedly contradicted by Trump's own officials.
James Jeffrey, Trump's special envoy to the anti-ISIS coalition, said on August 1 that about 8,000 of about 10,000 terrorist fighters being held in northeastern Syria were Iraqi or Syrian nationals; he said there were "about 2,000 ISIS foreign fighters" from all other countries.
Macron responded that "there are a large number of fighters you have on the ground: ISIS fighters coming from Syria, from Iraq, and the region."
While it is true that some came from Europe, he said, they are "a tiny minority of the overall problem."
3 things Trump and Macron clashed over during their tense news conference
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Trump just had a tense news conference at the NATO summit in London. The two world leaders clashed over several issues in front of reporters.
Here's what happened:
On ISIS:
Macron corrected Trump about the number of ISIS fighters with European backgrounds after Trump asked if France was willing to taking back French terrorists captured in Syria and Iraq.
"Let's be serious: The very large numbers of fighters you have on the ground are the fighters coming from Syria, from Iraq and the region," Macron said.
He added that those coming from Europe are "a tiny minority of the overall problem."
On Russia:
Trump and Macron had different answers when asked about how NATO members should interact with Russia. Trump said, "I think we get along with Russia" — and the pointed to Macron and added that France has a similar view.
But later, Macron said that while it is "important to have a strategic dialogue with Russia," leaders "must do so without naïveté."
On NATO:
Macron addressed the comments he made earlier today — he described the long-time NATO coalition as suffering from "brain death" in part due to a lack of US leadership under Trump — and refused to back down.
"I know that my statements created some reaction," Macron said. "I do stand by [them]."
Before the news conference with Macron, Trump described Macron's "brain death" comments as "nasty" and "insulting."
Trump contradicts Pompeo on US support for Iranian protestors
President Trump contradicted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo today when he told the press in London that he doesn't back Iranian protestors, despite Pompeo saying last week that the US does support the protestors.
"I don't want to comment on that. The answer is no," Trump said when asked whether he backs the protestors.
In a tweet Saturday, Pompeo wrote: “As I said to the people of Iran almost a year and a half ago: The United States is with you.” Pompeo, attached his tweet from 2018 in which he told Iranian protesters that the “the United States hears you, supports you and is with you.”
On Monday, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman slammed Pompeo for the comments.
Trump: "I think we get along with Russia"
President Trump was asked for his view on NATO's relationship with Russia.
"I think we get along with Russia," said Trump. Pointing towards Macron, he adds: "We have a similar view on that."
Trump said his message of closer relations with Russia has gone down well with supporters, during his rallies.
"I think the Russian people would like to see it too," Trump added, alluding to closer ties with Russia.
"The purpose of NATO can be much more, and I think we've shown that flexibility over the last few years," he said.
Trump praises bystanders who fought off London Bridge attacker: "The way they stepped up was incredible"
President Trump praised the bystanders who fought off the attacker who killed two people on the London Bridge last week.
Dramatic video from the bridge showed a group of bystanders subduing the attacker, one by spraying him with a fire extinguisher and another.
When Trump was asked if he had a comment on the attack, he said:
"No, I don't have the comment on the London Bridge attack other than to say I was very proud of those people grabbed him and did such a good job between the fire extinguisher and whatever else, it was an amazing job they did."
"I think the way — I think they were British citizens — the way they stepped up was incredible. That was really great," he added.
Trump called the terror attacker "very violent" and said the attack was "a terrible thing."
Macron just corrected Trump on his comments about French ISIS fighters
French President Emmanuel Macron pushed back after President Trump asked if France was willing to take back French terrorists who have been captured in Syria and other regions.
"We have a tremendous amount of captured fighters, ISIS fighters over in Syria. And they're all under lock and key, but many are from France. Many are from Germany, the UK. They're mostly from Europe. And some of the countries are agreeing. I have not spoken to the President about that. Would you like some nice ISIS fighters? I can give them to you," Trump said.
Macron acknowledged that some fighters come from Europe — but said most of them are from the Syria and Iraq region.
"Let's be serious: The very large numbers of fighters you have on the ground, are the fighters coming from Syria, from Iraq and the region," Macron said. "It is true that you have foreign fighters coming from Europe, but it's a tiny minority of the overall problem we have in the region." he said.
He continued: "The No. 1 priority — because it's not yet finished — is to get rid of ISIS and terrorist groups.This is out No. 1 priory."