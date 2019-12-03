CNN's Paris correspondent, Melissa Bell, was watching the meeting between the US and French Presidents in London.

While it's known that the two have opposing views on many issues, we didn't expect them to publicly clash, she said.

Here are her takeaways:

They were going to continue their talks but ended up having this very public row on a number of issues that we knew divided them: NATO, tariffs, Turkey and Russia. But we hadn't expected them to go at it so forcefully and so publicly.

As expected, Macron hit back at Trump's comments earlier in the day, and specifically on that question of NATO. Trump kept coming back to the question of contributions — what proportion of defense spending members are paying towards NATO.

And Macron kept reminding him: This is not just about money. It's about strategic positioning. This goes to the heart of the debate between to the two men.

Macron said that what counted was that NATO could decide how they should position themselves.

He essentially told Trump: "You can't have your cake and eat it too."