NATO summit 2019: Disputes overshadow anniversary meeting
Trump arrives at NATO summit talks
Donald Trump has arrived at the NATO summit site, which is being hosted at The Grove in Hertfordshire.
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, and White House social media director Dan Scavino were spotted traveling with the President Wednesday morning.
Trump will take part in an official welcome ceremony shortly, followed by a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Later he’ll have lunch with leaders of the nations the White House is calling the NATO two-percenters, or those nations who have met the threshold set by Trump for 2% of their nation’s GDP to be spent on defense spending.
Trump also has meetings with leaders of Denmark and Italy.
Before heading back to the US, he is scheduled to hold a news conference to close out the summit.
Boris Johnson says meetings with Trump have been "successful"
When he arrived this morning, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was asked about reports that he was avoiding being photographed with Donald Trump.
The NATO summit comes just over a week before the UK election. Trump's unpredictability is causing jitters among members of Johnson's Conservative Party, who fear a full-throated endorsement from Trump would damage the Prime Minister's election prospects.
This was Johnson's response:
“I am going to be photographed with every possible leader of NATO and we are having a very successful meeting."
Johnson added that two had held a "very good meeting."
"We discussed the future of NATO, we discussed what is going on in Syria and various other security matters," Johnson continued.
Trump said Tuesday that he wouldn't comment on the upcoming vote as he didn't want "to complicate it."
That being said, almost in the same breath, Trump did add that he was a fan of Brexit, and that he thought Johnson "is very capable and he will do a good job.”
Leaders arrive for day two
Leaders have started to arrive for day two of the NATO summit, which is being held at the Grove hotel in Watford, northeast London on Wednesday morning.
What's on the agenda today?
Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO secretary general, laid out the general agenda for NATO leaders for Wednesday’s session in brief remarks in the early morning:
- Fighting terrorism
- Arms control
- The relationship with Russia
- The rise of China
“We will also recognize the progress allies are making when it comes to burden sharing.”
Catch up on Day 1: Tensions on display
A special anniversary summit to mark the 70th anniversary of NATO got off to a rocky start Tuesday when Donald Trump turned a working breakfast with the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg into a scattershot press conference that lasted nearly an hour.
The impromptu remarks saw the President criticize French counterpart Emmanuel Macron over his recent comments that NATO was facing a "brain death" due to American indifference to the transatlantic alliance.
Later when the pair met, Macron stood by his comments and dismissed an attempt by Trump to lighten the mood with a gruff "Let's be serious."
Also on Tuesday, Trump took tea with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, before world leaders descended upon Buckingham Palace where the Queen hosted a reception.