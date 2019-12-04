NATO summit 2019: Disputes overshadow anniversary meeting

NATO summit: World leaders, including US President Donald Trump, are wrapping up a two-day summit in London to mark the alliance's 70th anniversary.

Clashing with friends: Trump started Tuesday with nearly an hour of remarks before reporters where he slammed his French counterpart over comments last month that NATO was facing a "brain death" caused by American indifference to the transatlantic alliance. Later when the two leaders were face to face, Macron refused to back down, saying he stood by his comments.

Coming up: NATO leaders are expected to discuss how the alliance can continue to "be the bedrock of peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area," despite strained ties between Turkey and other member states. Trump is also set to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel later Wednesday.