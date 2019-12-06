Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi considers health care the crucial issue facing the US in the 2020 presidential election.

Pelosi shared this sentiment tonight during the town hall in Washington D.C. hosted by Jake Tapper.

Tapper specifically referenced the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, colloquially known as Obamacare, and how, in 2016, Pelosi had said she would "go home" if Hillary Clinton had won because Obamacare "would have been safe."

"If a Democrat wins in 2020, would you feel free to go home because Obamacare would be protected? Or not?" Tapper asked.