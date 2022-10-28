Live Updates

Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi’s husband, attacked at couple’s home

Adrienne Vogt Meg Wagner
By Adrienne Vogt, Matt Meyer and Meg Wagner, CNN
Updated 12:43 PM EDT, Fri October 28, 2022
US House of Representatives Speaker, Nancy Pelosi (R), with her husband Paul Pelosi (C), attend a Holy Mass for the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul lead by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica.
Speaker Pelosi's husband attacked in home invasion
01:49 - Source: CNN

What we're covering

  • Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked with a hammer at the couple’s San Francisco home, according to law enforcement sources.
  • The intruder shouted “where is Nancy?” before the attack, according to a source briefed on the attack.
  • Pelosi, 82, is hospitalized and he is expected to make a full recovery, the House speaker’s office said. The suspect is in custody, the speaker’s spokesperson said.
  • Police are expected to give an update soon.
5 Posts

Vice President Harris says she is "appalled" by Paul Pelosi attack

From CNN's Betsy Klein

Vice President Kamala Harris expressed concern about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband.

“Doug and I are appalled by the attack on Paul Pelosi, Speaker Pelosi’s husband,” Harris said in a tweet. “The entire Pelosi family is in our hearts and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

Harris and Pelosi each rose through the ranks of California politics before holding their positions in the federal government.

Source: Intruder yelled "where is Nancy?" before attacking Paul Pelosi

From CNN's Jamie Gangel
A police car blocks the street below the home of Paul Pelosi on Friday.
A police car blocks the street below the home of Paul Pelosi on Friday.
Eric Risberg/AP

The person who attacked Paul Pelosi was searching for the speaker of the House, according to a source briefed on the attack.

The source told CNN the intruder confronted the speaker’s husband in their San Francisco home shouting: “Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?”

Police have arrested a man suspected of carrying out the attack and his potential motive is under investigation, according to the speaker’s office.

McConnell says he's "horrified" by reports of Paul Pelosi's assault

From CNN's Ali Zaslav

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell said in a tweet on Friday he is “horrified and disgusted” by the reports that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi was assaulted in his home. 

“Grateful to hear that Paul is on track to make a full recovery and that law enforcement including our stellar Capitol Police are on the case,” he added in the tweet.

Biden has spoken with Speaker Pelosi since her husband's attack

From CNN's Whitney Wild, John Miller and Clare Foran

President Biden spoke with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Friday after a man broke into her home and attacked her husband, the White House said.

“The President is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi’s whole family. This morning he called Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

She continued: “He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected. The President continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family’s desire for privacy be respected.”

The Pelosis have been married since 1963 and have five children.

Here's what we know about the attack so far

From CNN's Whitney Wild, John Miller and Clare Foran
Paul Pelosi follows his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to a weekly news conference in March.
Paul Pelosi follows his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to a weekly news conference in March.
Andrew Harnik/AP/File

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked by a man with a hammer at the couple’s home in San Francisco early Friday morning, law enforcement sources tell CNN.

Pelosi, 82, was hospitalized but is expected to make a full recovery, the Democratic speaker’s office said in a statement.

Police arrested a suspect and his potential motive is under investigation.

The assailant entered the Pelosi residence through the back of the house, according two sources familiar with the early details of the incident, but little more is known about how the attack played out.

With Speaker Pelosi away, there would not have been a security detail at the residence, according to one source familiar with protocol.

Special agents with the US Capitol Police’s California Field Office “quickly arrived on scene, while a team of investigators from the Department’s Threat Assessment Section was simultaneously dispatched from the East Coast to assist the FBI and the San Francisco Police with a joint investigation,” according to a statement.