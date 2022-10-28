Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi’s husband, attacked at couple’s home

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked with a hammer at the couple’s San Francisco home, according to law enforcement.
The intruder shouted “where is Nancy?” before the attack, according to a source briefed on the attack.
Pelosi, 82, is hospitalized and expected to make a full recovery, the House speaker’s office said. The suspect will be charged with attempted homicide and other charges, police said.
Link Copied!
15 Posts
Increasing threats to US lawmakers have extended to families in recent years, frustrating members of Congress
From CNN's Zachary Cohen and Whitney Wild
Rep. Adam Kinzinger speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
An increase in threats to US lawmakers over the last two years has also extended to their family members, according to federal law enforcement officials, and a lack of federal protection for family members has frustrated some members of Congress.
The security detail for lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, does not protect their family members, including spouses, when the members of Congress are not with them, according to multiple sources. Some lawmakers have received additional security in their home districts from local police departments and private contractors.
After the attack on Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger told CNN that the threats against his own family included one that mentioned killing his young child. But when he asked US Capitol Police for additional security, they essentially told him to “get in line,” Kinzinger said.
Like other lawmakers, Kinzinger’s security detail does not protect his family when he is not with them, and the lack of assistance provided by Capitol Police has meant his campaign would have to foot the bill for any additional security.
Calls for violence against lawmakers online and elsewhere have referenced both elected officials and their families, according to sources familiar with the threat environment who told CNN that law enforcement agencies have been grappling with how to address those threats in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.
In the months following the Jan. 6 insurrection, Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies worked to increase protection for members of Congress when they are in Washington, DC, and traveling back to their home districts.
Capitol Police declined to comment when asked Friday about security for the families of lawmakers.
A senior aide on Capitol Hill tells CNN that Capitol Police are now assessing additional security options for the protection of families of congressional leadership.
Federal law enforcement agencies have consistently warned about the increasing threat of politically motivated violence after Jan. 6, raising specific concerns about the likelihood that online calls for violence result in real-world attacks.
According to the most recent statistics, Capitol Police tracked roughly 9,600 threats in 2021 against the people and places the department is charged with protecting. It’s unclear how many threats were made against family members.
Several lawmakers have sought additional protection from US Capitol Police after receiving threats to their families, but the agency largely lacks the resources and training to fill those requests, according to one source familiar with the matter.
Link Copied!
Suspect's former acquaintance says she stopped talking to him after receiving "really disturbing" emails
From CNN's Casey Tolan, Curt Devine, Daniel Medina, Majlie Kamp and Paul Murphy
Two former acquaintances of David DePape, the suspect in Paul Pelosi’s attack, told CNN he exhibited concerning behavior over the years.
Linda Schneider said she got to know DePape roughly eight years ago and that he occasionally housesat for her in California. When they met, she said, DePape was living in a storage unit in the Berkeley area and told her he had been struggling with hard drugs but was “trying to create a new life for himself.”
Schneider later received “really disturbing” emails from DePape in which he sounded like a “megalomaniac and so out of touch with reality,” she said. She said she stopped communicating with him “because it seemed so dangerous,” adding that she recalled him “using Biblical justification to do harm.”
Laura Hayes, who also lives in California, said she worked with DePape for a few months about a decade ago making hemp bracelets when he was living in a storage shed in the Berkeley area. She said DePape sold the bracelets as a business.
“He was very odd. He didn’t make eye contact very well,” Hayes said.
She recalled him saying that “he talks to angels and there will be a hard time coming.” But she didn’t remember any seriously threatening comments, and said she didn’t think much of it because “it’s Berkeley,” a place where eccentric characters aren’t uncommon.
Link Copied!
Suspect in Pelosi's attack posted multiple conspiracy theories
From CNN Investigates Casey Tolan, Curt Devine, Daniel Medina and Majlie Kamp and Paul Murphy
The man who allegedly attacked Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband early Friday posted memes and conspiracy theories on Facebook about Covid-19 vaccines, the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 attack.
David DePape, 42, was identified by police Friday as the suspect in the assault on Paul Pelosi at the speaker’s San Francisco home.
Two of DePape’s relatives told CNN that DePape is estranged from his family, and confirmed that the Facebook account – which was taken down by the social media company on Friday – belonged to him.
His stepfather, Gene DePape, said David DePape grew up in Powell River, British Columbia, and left Canada about 20 years ago to pursue a relationship that brought him to California.
Last year, David DePape posted links on his Facebook page to multiple videos produced by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell falsely alleging that the 2020 election was stolen. Other posts included transphobic images and linked to websites claiming Covid-19 vaccines were deadly. “The death rates being promoted are what ever ‘THEY’ want to be promoted as the death rate,” one post read.
DePape also posted links to YouTube videos with titles like “Democrat FARCE Commission to Investigate January 6th Capitol Riot COLLAPSES in Congress!!!” and “Global Elites Plan To Take Control Of YOUR Money! (Revealed)”
Two days after former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of killing George Floyd, DePape wrote that the trial was “a modern lynching,” falsely indicating that Floyd died of a drug overdose.
He also posted content about the “Great Reset” – the sprawling conspiracy theory that global elites are using coronavirus to usher in a new world order in which they gain more power and oppress the masses. And he complained that politicians making promises to try to win votes “are offering you bribes in exchange for your further enslavement.”
Most of the public posts on DePape’s Facebook page were from 2021. In earlier years, DePape also posted long screeds about religion, including claims that “Jesus is the anti christ.” None of the public posts appeared to mention Pelosi.
Link Copied!
Paul Pelosi had surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, sources say
Paul Pelosi was taken into surgery this morning, according two sources familiar with the situation.
His doctors have told the family that he will recover, the sources said.
Link Copied!
Police: Suspect in attack to be booked on charges including attempted homicide, assault and elder abuse
San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said the motive for the attack on Paul Pelosi is still being determined.
The suspect has been identified and “will be booked at San Francisco county jail on the following charges: attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, verbal and several other additional felonies,” he said.
Police are working with the FBI, US attorney’s office, Capitol Police and the San Francisco district attorney’s office on the investigation, he added.
Link Copied!
Intruder attacked Paul Pelosi with hammer in front of officers, police chief says
Police tape is seen in front of the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco, California on Friday.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
San Francisco police witnessed Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and an intruder struggling over a hammer before he was attacked Friday, officials said.
Responding to an emergency call at the couple’s home around 2:27 a.m. local time (5:27 a.m. ET), officers saw the attacker and Pelosi both holding the hammer when they entered the room, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said in a news conference.
“The suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it,” Scott said. “Our officers immediately tackled the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency backup and rendered medical aid.”
Both men were taken to a hospital, Scott said. He did not provide further details on their injuries.
The chief praised the officers who took down the intruder and an emergency dispatcher who sent them to the Pelosis’ home.
Link Copied!
Police are now giving an update on the attack
San Francisco Police Chief William Scott speaks at the San Francisco Police Department Headquarters on Friday.
KPIX
Law enforcement officials are holding a news conference about the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
The San Francisco Police Department, the US Capitol Police and the FBI are all involved in the investigation.
Link Copied!
First on CNN: Attacker tried to tie up Paul Pelosi and said he was "waiting for Nancy," sources say
From CNN's Jamie Gangel
The man who assaulted Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, tried to tie him up “until Nancy got home,” according to two sources familiar with the situation.
When the police arrived at the residence, the attacker said he was “waiting for Nancy.”
Link Copied!
San Francisco Mayor London Breed calls Pelosi attack "horrific and scary"
From CNN's Stella Chen
San Francisco Mayor London Breed says she’s in touch with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and thanked local law enforcement for their work investigating the attack on the speaker’s husband.
“This was a horrific and scary incident. I have reached out to Speaker Pelosi to offer my support to her and her family. I want to thank the San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco Fire Department for their quick response to this incident,” Breed said in a statement. “The Police have the suspect in custody, and as we have more information to share, we will do so.”
Link Copied!
House GOP leader reached out to Pelosi after attack on husband, spokesperson says
From CNN's Melanie Zanona
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy speaks during a statue dedication ceremony at the Capitol in Washington DC, on July 27.
Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters/File
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy reached out to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after the attack on her husband and said he is praying for a full recovery, according to McCarthy’s office.
“Leader McCarthy reached out to the speaker to check in on Paul and said he’s praying for a full recovery and is thankful they caught the assailant,” said Mark Bednar, a spokesperson for McCarthy.
GOP Rep. Liz Cheney also tweeted: “Reports about the brutal attack on Paul Pelosi are horrific and deeply troubling. My family and I are praying for his recovery.”
Link Copied!
Vice President Harris says she is "appalled" by Paul Pelosi attack
From CNN's Betsy Klein
Vice President Kamala Harris expressed concern about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband.
“Doug and I are appalled by the attack on Paul Pelosi, Speaker Pelosi’s husband,” Harris said in a tweet. “The entire Pelosi family is in our hearts and we wish him a speedy recovery.”
Harris and Pelosi each rose through the ranks of California politics before holding their positions in the federal government.
Link Copied!
Source: Intruder yelled "where is Nancy?" before attacking Paul Pelosi
From CNN's Jamie Gangel
A police car blocks the street below the home of Paul Pelosi on Friday.
Eric Risberg/AP
The person who attacked Paul Pelosi was searching for the speaker of the House, according to a source briefed on the attack.
The source told CNN the intruder confronted the speaker’s husband in their San Francisco home shouting: “Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?”
Police have arrested a man suspected of carrying out the attack and his potential motive is under investigation, according to the speaker’s office.
Link Copied!
McConnell says he's "horrified" by reports of Paul Pelosi's assault
From CNN's Ali Zaslav
Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell said in a tweet on Friday he is “horrified and disgusted” by the reports that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi was assaulted in his home.
“Grateful to hear that Paul is on track to make a full recovery and that law enforcement including our stellar Capitol Police are on the case,” he added in the tweet.
Link Copied!
Biden has spoken with Speaker Pelosi since her husband's attack
From CNN's Whitney Wild, John Miller and Clare Foran
“The President is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi’s whole family. This morning he called Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
She continued: “He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected. The President continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family’s desire for privacy be respected.”
The Pelosis have been married since 1963 and have five children.
Link Copied!
Here's what we know about the attack so far
From CNN's Whitney Wild, John Miller and Clare Foran
Paul Pelosi follows his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to a weekly news conference in March.
Andrew Harnik/AP/File
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked by a man with a hammer at the couple’s home in San Francisco early Friday morning, law enforcement sources tell CNN.
Pelosi, 82, was hospitalized but is expected to make a full recovery, the Democratic speaker’s office said in a statement.
Police arrested a suspect and his potential motive is under investigation.
The assailant entered the Pelosi residence through the back of the house, according two sources familiar with the early details of the incident, but little more is known about how the attack played out.
With Speaker Pelosi away, there would not have been a security detail at the residence, according to one source familiar with protocol.
Special agents with the US Capitol Police’s California Field Office “quickly arrived on scene, while a team of investigators from the Department’s Threat Assessment Section was simultaneously dispatched from the East Coast to assist the FBI and the San Francisco Police with a joint investigation,” according to a statement.