As they were leaving a Democratic whip meeting, House Democrats were divided about whether Speaker Nancy Pelosi should stay in her position.

Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, who previously tried to oust Pelosi, told CNN it’s time for a new chapter.

“Well look, I think she's a historic speaker, she's a historic speaker who's accomplished an incredible amount, but I also think there are a lot of Democrats ready for a new chapter,” he said.

Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio , chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, told CNN that she expects her caucus to throw their support behind Rep. Hakeem Jeffries as the next leader if Pelosi steps aside.

“I think that if she steps aside, I'm very clear that Hakeem Jeffries is the person that I will be voting for and leading the Congressional Black Caucus to vote for. … Well, I don't always speak for everybody, but I'm very comfortable saying I believe that every member of the Congressional Black Caucus would vote for Hakeem Jeffries,” she said.

While Jeffries is widely seen as a frontrunner, he declined to talk about his plans.

Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, told CNN that he wants Pelosi to stay on as leader, but said the caucus will stay united even if she leaves. He did not say who he’d endorse.

Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York also told CNN about the historic nature of Pelosi’s time as speaker.