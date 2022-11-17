Audio
By Maegan Vazquez, Adrienne Vogt and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 10:39 a.m. ET, November 17, 2022
1 min ago

Democratic House members divided over Pelosi as she weighs her future

From CNN's Manu Raju

As they were leaving a Democratic whip meeting, House Democrats were divided about whether Speaker Nancy Pelosi should stay in her position.

Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, who previously tried to oust Pelosi, told CNN it’s time for a new chapter.

“Well look, I think she's a historic speaker, she's a historic speaker who's accomplished an incredible amount, but I also think there are a lot of Democrats ready for a new chapter,” he said.

Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio , chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, told CNN that she expects her caucus to throw their support behind Rep. Hakeem Jeffries as the next leader if Pelosi steps aside.

“I think that if she steps aside, I'm very clear that Hakeem Jeffries is the person that I will be voting for and leading the Congressional Black Caucus to vote for. … Well, I don't always speak for everybody, but I'm very comfortable saying I believe that every member of the Congressional Black Caucus would vote for Hakeem Jeffries,” she said.

While Jeffries is widely seen as a frontrunner, he declined to talk about his plans.

Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, told CNN that he wants Pelosi to stay on as leader, but said the caucus will stay united even if she leaves. He did not say who he’d endorse. 

Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York also told CNN about the historic nature of Pelosi’s time as speaker. 

18 min ago

Members of Democratic leadership decline to answer questions about Pelosi's plans

From CNN's Daniella Diaz, Jess Dean and Morgan Rimmer 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on November 17. (Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images)

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries both declined to answer questions Thursday morning about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has arrived at the Capitol and is expected to address her future plans later in the day.

Hoyer said he's waiting to hear from Pelosi, but suggested he's spoken to her. 

"I'm not going to make any comments until the speaker does whatever she's going to do," he said. 

When asked if he's spoken to her since last night, he said: "I almost always do, yes."

When Jeffries was asked by CNN if he’s spoken to Pelosi, he did not answer directly, saying "I'm looking forward to what the speaker has to say, either in the whip meeting or later on this afternoon," he said. 

He also dodged a question from another reporter about whether he plans to announce a bid for leader today. 

Following this morning's whip meeting, House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn praised Pelosi saying he has "absolutely no idea" what her plans for the future will be.

"She has done absolutely great, fantastic. History making in more ways than one," he said of Pelosi.

Hoyer told reporters “the Speaker’s going to make her decision."

On if it’s fair to hold her members in suspense Hoyer said “she’s gonna be fair. This is not a fairness issue this is a — she has to make a decision."

58 min ago

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will "address her future plans" Thursday, spokesperson says

From CNN's Clare Foran and Annie Grayer,

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives for a meeting in Zagreb, Croatia, on October 24. (Denis Lovrovic/AFP/Getty Images)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will “address her future plans” on Thursday, her spokesperson said, at a time when the longtime Democratic leader is at a personal and professional crossroads.

“Speaker Pelosi has been overwhelmed by calls from colleagues, friends and supporters. This evening, the Speaker monitored returns in the three remaining critical states. The Speaker plans to address her future plans tomorrow to her colleagues. Stay tuned,” spokesperson Drew Hammill tweeted.

There are two versions of her planned floor speech that she took home Wednesday night, a source told CNN, and it’s unclear which version she will deliver.

Speculation over the California Democrat’s future has intensified in the aftermath of the midterm elections, with some in Washington – including members of her own party – anticipating she may step aside for a new generation of leadership to take the reins after the Democrats lost the House of Representatives. CNN projected Wednesday that Republicans will take control of the chamber in January, though with a smaller margin than they’d hoped.

Pelosi said in a separate statement Wednesday that House Democrats had “defied expectations” in the midterms, but didn’t mention her future plans.

“This year, House Democrats defied expectations with an excellent performance: running their races with courage, optimism and determination. In the next Congress, House Democrats will continue to play a leading role in supporting President Biden’s agenda – with strong leverage over a scant Republican majority,” she wrote.

“House Democrats are thrilled to have so many terrific new and returning Members to the House, who will reinvigorate our Caucus with their energy, diversity and patriotism. We salute our departing Members for their magnificent leadership, achieving landmark progress on health care, climate action, infrastructure, gun violence, veterans and more that can never be diminished."

38 min ago

Biden has told Pelosi he hopes she remains in Congress, source says

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi greets President Joe Biden at the Capitol on March 29, in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden has previously expressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi his hope that she remains in Congress and in a Democratic leadership post, a source familiar with the situation told CNN.

Pelosi will "address her future plans" on Thursday, her spokesperson said, at a time when the longtime Democratic leader is at a personal and professional crossroads.

Politico first reported Biden’s sentiments delivered to Pelosi.

1 hr 8 min ago

What Republicans plan to do with their new House majority

From CNN's Melanie Zanona and Clare Foran

Winning the House majority, even with a smaller margin than they’d hoped, will give Republicans some newfound power to set the agenda when they take over the chamber in January.

House Republicans will have subpoena power in the majority and control over powerful committees — and they plan to make investigations into the Biden administration a top priority.

On the legislative front, there will be some must-pass policy issues — like funding the government — that will test the ability of Republicans and Democrats to work together.

Here's a look at some of their plans:

Investigations: House Republicans are eyeing potential probes into everything from the chaotic pullout from Afghanistan, border policies being overseen by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, business dealings involving President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, and the bureaucratic decision-making behind Covid-related school closures and vaccine mandates.

House Republicans may also use their majority to push a counter-narrative around the Jan. 6, 2021, attack in an attempt to shift blame away from former President Donald Trump after a violent mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol.

Even before the party clinched the House majority, some of the investigative groundwork laid out by Republican officials had started to come to fruition. A federal judge in Louisiana on Monday, for instance, ordered an FBI cybersecurity official to be deposed in a lawsuit alleging that the FBI coerced social media companies to block stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop ahead of the 2020 election.

The FBI deposition is one of several sought by the state Republican officials in a lawsuit accusing Biden officials of effectively enforcing government censorship by pushing social media companies to, among other things, police speech about the origins of the virus that causes Covid-19, the efficacy of face masks and health care measures intended to curb the spread of the virus, as well as claims about election integrity and the security of voting by mail.

It’s not yet clear how far House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is willing to go when it comes to January 6 and the 2020 presidential election. And some Republicans argue that the party would be better served by moving past 2020.

GOP legislative agenda amid narrow majority: The president can exercise veto power over legislation, but House Republicans will still be able to push some messaging bills that highlight their agenda.

In an exclusive, wide-ranging interview with CNN, two days before the midterm elections, McCarthy outlined his plans for power, which includes tackling inflation, rising crime and border security — three issues that have become central to Republicans’ closing pitch to voters.

McCarthy also left the door open to launching eventual impeachment proceedings, which some of his members have already begun to call for.

During a private intraparty meeting on Monday ahead of leadership elections, McCarthy promised he would strip power from Democrats, vowing to kick Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar off the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and California Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff off the House Intelligence Committee, according to a source in the room.

But Republicans’ slim majority will stand in the way of most – if not all — of their priorities in the chamber.

McCarthy’s allies have recently attempted to convince moderate Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas to switch parties in hopes of padding their slim margins, according to two sources familiar with the conversation. Cuellar flatly rejected the idea.