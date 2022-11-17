Rep. Hakeem Jeffries will likely run unopposed as Democratic leader

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries speaks at a press conference at the Capitol on April 5. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images)

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York, has always been seen as the favorite to serve as Democratic leader should House Speaker Nancy Pelosi step away from leadership.

Now that House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced he is not running for House leadership, it all but guarantees Jeffries will be leader of the caucus, because he will likely run unopposed.

Jeffries is the current chair of the House Democratic Caucus and a member of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, said Wednesday that he won't seek a leadership position and Rep. Jim Clyburn, a Democrat from South Carolina, has also said he wouldn’t run for party leader.

"I'm not going to get involved in making my choice in this public way. But I have said to both of (Hoyer and Jeffries) that I will not pursue the position of Leader of our party," Clyburn said on “CNN This Morning” Wednesday.

Jeffries has been pitching himself to members, with Reps. Katherine Clark and Pete Aguilar as the No. 1, 2 and 3 for the caucus in leadership.