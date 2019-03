As President Trump and White House officials digest the news that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation has concluded, Republican donors are milling about Mar-a-Lago.

The Palm Beach GOP dinner is being held at Mar-a-Lago tonight. Attendees have been hanging around by the pool for a pre-reception and watching as White House officials come and go, one source at Mar-a-Lago said.

So far: There is no sighting of the President.