Every prosecutor seen entering the office this morning was gone by 4 p.m. ET.

Scott Meisler walked out with a backpack and suitcase, stopping briefly to take a photo of the flock of cameras outside. Rush Atkinson, Michael Dreeben, James Quarles, Andrew Goldstein, Elizabeth Prelogar, Aaron Zebley and Adam Jed had all either driven or walked out of the building. Aaron Zelinsky, the last man standing, left at 3:38 p.m. ET.

Where was Robert Mueller? One minute later, the head of the special counsel's security sped out of the garage and drove north in Robert Mueller's car. No one else was in the car.

The press outside the garage was buzzing for the first time all day. About 10 minutes later a woman in a compact car drove out saying, "He's coming, he's coming." Then, the silver Ford expedition drove out of the building.

Was Mueller inside? All clues point to yes because this car was likely used this morning, at about 7:11 a.m., to bring in Mueller.

This morning a silver Ford Expedition with tinted windows — a vehicle that CNN's stakeout team has previously seen used to transport witnesses and persons of interest — entered the garage. Curtis Heide, an FBI agent known on the team, was driving. Was Mueller in the backseat? It was impossible to tell.