Robert Mueller submits Russia reportBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries, Amanda Wills and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Barr will continue to review report today
From CNN's Laura Jarrett
Attorney General Bill Barr will continue reviewing special counsel Robert Mueller’s confidential report today at the Justice Department, according to a Justice official.
Barr arrived at the Justice Department shortly before 10 a.m., ET.
In his letter to lawmakers on Friday, Barr wrote that he may be able to release the "principal conclusions" of the report as soon as this weekend.
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's motorcade arrived at the Justice Department shortly after Barr.
Democratic congressman wants Mueller to testify before the House Judiciary Committee
Rep. David Cicilline, a Democrat from Rhode Island, vowed to "argue vociferously" to have special counsel Robert Mueller testify before the House Judiciary Committee.
Cicilline told CNN Mueller's testimony would be valuable because he'd able to "walk the country through the report, walk the country through the findings he made, the evidence he collected, the conclusions he came to."
"This is about safeguarding our democracy, about understanding an attack by a foreign adversary. We invested a lot into this investigation, resources of the people of this country, and I think we owe it to them they fully understand what this report concludes and what the conclusions of the special counsel were and I think it would be very helpful to have Mr. Mueller come before the committee and really walk through paragraph by paragraph and explain it to the American people," he said Friday night.
Watch the moment:
These are the RNC's talking points on the Mueller report
From CNN's Betsy Klein
The Republican National Committee is putting a positive spin on special counsel Robert Muller’s report Friday evening.
In talking points provided to its lists of supporters and obtained by CNN, the RNC says, “After two years, millions of taxpayer dollars, and multiple Congressional investigations confirming there was no collusion, it’s good this report has finally concluded.”
Though the reports findings have yet to be made public, the RNC is emphasizing that Mueller is not recommending any new indictments. Additionally, the talking points highlight that, “Since day one, the White House and Trump campaign have cooperated with investigators, turned over millions of pages of documents and participated in dozens of interviews.”
The talking points also slam the “dead wrong” speculation that there was interference with the special counsel during the investigation.
The RNC also calls on Democrats to “drop their politically-motivated calls for never-ending investigations.”
Here's the first lawsuit filed seeking the public release of Mueller's report
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
The Electronic Privacy Information Center has sued the Department of Justice to release special counsel Robert Mueller's final report to Attorney General William Barr regarding the prosecutorial decisions in his investigation— and other nonpublic records from the investigation.
The new Freedom of Information Act lawsuit came less than two hours after the Justice Department announced the Mueller investigation’s wrapped up Friday night.
The group also points out to the court a number of other documents Mueller was to prepare and transmit to the attorney general during his tenure.
“The public has a right to know the full scope of Russian interference in the 2016 United States presidential election and whether the President of the United States played any role in such interference,” the government transparency advocacy group wrote in the lawsuit in DC federal court. “The public also has a right to know whether the President unlawfully obstructed any investigation into Russian election interference or related matters. The requested records are vital to the public’s understanding of these issues and to the integrity of the political system of the United States.”
The group first asked the Justice Department in November 2018 for a wide swath of non-public records in the special counsel investigation.
The Justice Department said the unusual circumstances of the request allowed the agency more time to decide what to release — but DOJ also noted it could not “identify a particular urgency” to get information to the public quickly, according to the lawsuit.
Many other lawsuits already exist in the same federal court, from other groups seeking slivers of documents and disclosures related to Mueller’s investigation. Some have been successful to a limited extent, winning the public release so far of emails between the special counsel’s office and the media, and, in other situations, the unsealing of some court records, for instance.
Trump campaign adviser: "It’s a great day for America ... we won"
From CNN’s Pamela Brown and Jim Acosta
The White House and President Trump's advisers are already framing today’s development as a positive sign.
One person told CNN “we won” and that the campaign has been absolved because there weren’t any charges related to conspiracy or obstruction.
“Zero indictments means we’re clear,” the source said. The source also said it’s an embarrassment for Democrats.
One White House official added “the fat lady has sung.”
The official also pointed out not one single Trump associate has been (or will be) charged with any collusion or any wrongdoing on the campaign or while Trump was in office.
The source added that it’s “absolutely embarrassing” for Democrats and the media who have been saying collusion for more than two years.
A Trump campaign adviser told CNN that "it’s a great day for America ... we won.”
William Barr has left the Justice Department for the night
From CNN's Laura Jarrett
Attorney General William Barr has left for the evening, a Justice Department official said.
Earlier today, a department official said Barr was reading special counsel Robert Mueller's report.
Peter Carr, spokesman for the special counsel’s office, said Mueller "will be concluding his service in the coming days."
Lawmakers are expected to receive principal conclusions of the report this weekend, Justice official says
From CNN's Laura Jarrett
Lawmakers are expected to receive the principal conclusions of special counsel Robert Mueller's report, in writing, from Attorney General William Barr this weekend, according to a Justice Department official.
And that distillation from Barr will be made public, the official said.
Here are 11 looming questions now that Mueller's investigation is over
From CNN's Marshall Cohen
Special counsel Robert Mueller has finished his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and turned over his final report to Attorney General William Barr.
In a letter to lawmakers Friday afternoon, Barr said he might be ready to share Mueller's "principal conclusions" with Congress "as soon as this weekend," and a Justice Department official said that information may be made public.
But it's unclear how much of Mueller's full work the public will see — or when it will be released.
Here are the looming questions:
- Was there a conspiracy to collude?
- Why didn't Mueller interview Trump in person?
- What will the public see of Mueller's report?
- Were there even more contacts with Russians?
- Did Trump or anyone else obstruct justice?
- Are there more big lies that will be exposed?
- Was Trump deemed a counterintelligence threat?
- How much of the dossier could Mueller confirm?
- What did Mueller find when he crossed Trump's "red line?"
- Will Mueller knock down left-wing conspiracies?
- How many related investigations are still active?
Attorney General William Barr is still reading Mueller's report
From CNN's Laura Jarrett
Attorney General William Barr is still at the Justice Department, and he's reading special counsel Robert Mueller's report, a Justice official said.
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who was expected to leave the Justice Department sometime in mid-March, doesn’t have a departure date at this time.