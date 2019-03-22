No further indictments from the special counsel, senior Justice official says

Alex Wong/Getty Image

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham sent out a statement that said the Department of Justice notified him and ranking member Diane Feinstein "that the Mueller Report has been turned over to Attorney General Barr."

That notification, Graham said, "indicates that Attorney General Barr will pursue as much transparency as possible."

He added: “I have always believed it was important that Mr. Mueller be allowed to do his job without interference, and that has been accomplished.”