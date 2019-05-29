Mueller speaks about the Russia investigation
Pelosi: Congress's duty to "investigate and hold the President accountable" is sacred
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Congress believes its responsibility "to investigate and hold the President accountable for his abuse of power" is a sacred duty — but she did not call for impeachment proceedings.
Pelsoi has long said she does not want to begin impeachment proceedings, but in recent weeks, she has faced increasing pressure from some Democrats to do so.
"I thank Special Counsel Mueller for the work he and his team did to provide a record for future action both in the Congress and in the courts regarding the Trump Administration involvement in Russian interference and obstruction of the investigation," she said in a statement.
She continued: The Congress holds sacred its constitutional responsibility to investigate and hold the President accountable for his abuse of power. The Congress will continue to investigate and legislate to protect our elections and secure our democracy.
Trump campaign manager says case closed
Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale echoed the president’s comments, saying "the case is now closed."
In a statement, he said:
Parscale added, “Now it’s time to turn to the origins of the Russia hoax and get to the bottom of why the Trump campaign was spied on by the Obama-era DOJ and FBI. Anyone who is for transparency, constitutional civil liberties, and the rule of law should want to know why human sources, wiretapping, and unmasking were used to infiltrate a presidential campaign.”
Senior Democratic strategist: "Mueller should be subpoenaed the day he leaves the DOJ"
A senior Democratic strategist tells CNN that Mueller "should be subpoenaed the day he leaves the DOJ."
Here's more from the source:
There are dozens of legitimate questions that arise from his report—its findings and the judgements he made as an investigator (for example why he did not interview the president, his judgement on campaign law violations, how does he think about statute of limitations issues; did he know at the outset that he could only be an exonerating investigator as concerns the President).
The commentary is too soft on Mueller’s position. He is not above having to explain himself. His position that every American should read 450 pages in order to understand his findings on the President’s conduct is neither reasonable nor in the public interest.
He should not be given a pass and I think that things will gravitate toward not giving him a pass.”
Trump legal team source: Mueller statement was "gratuitous"
A Trump legal team source said it was “gratuitous” of Special counsel Robert Mueller to make the statement, “if we had confidence the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.”
“Gratuitous,” the source said emphatically, arguing Mueller did not have to make that kind of statement, leaving the door open to interpretation that Trump could conceivably be accused of committing a crime.
The source went on to say that Mueller during his remarks made it obvious he doesn’t want to appear before Congress. “He clearly doesn’t want to testify,” the source said.
But the Trump legal team source says Mueller has not been ordered to avoid testifying.
“He has not been instructed not to testify,” the source said.
Kamala Harris: "Mueller was essentially referring impeachment to the United States Congress"
Senate Judiciary Committee member and presidential candidate Kamala Harris just told reporters:
“I think it's a fair inference from what we heard in that press conference that Bob Mueller was essentially referring impeachment to the United States Congress.”
She told reporters in Anderson, South Carolina, that “what we learned is that the special counsel did not return an indictment because of that memo. In other words, but for that memo, I believe that a fair inference from what we heard from Bob Mueller is that there would have been indictments returned against this President."
She also accused Attorney General William Barr of misleading the American people.
Moments later, as she took the stage, some in the crowd chanted, "Defeat Trump now!"
2020 presidential candidates react to Mueller's statement
A number of 2020 presidential candidates — all of them Democrats — tweeted that Mueller's statement should lead to impeachment proceedings.
White House: "The report was clear — there was no collusion, no conspiracy"
The White House just released a statement from Press Secretary Sarah Sanders following Mueller’s press conference today, saying, "the report was clear—there was no collusion, no conspiracy" and that the Department of Justice "confirmed there was no obstruction."
