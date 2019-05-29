Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Congress believes its responsibility "to investigate and hold the President accountable for his abuse of power" is a sacred duty — but she did not call for impeachment proceedings.

Pelsoi has long said she does not want to begin impeachment proceedings, but in recent weeks, she has faced increasing pressure from some Democrats to do so.

"I thank Special Counsel Mueller for the work he and his team did to provide a record for future action both in the Congress and in the courts regarding the Trump Administration involvement in Russian interference and obstruction of the investigation," she said in a statement.

She continued: The Congress holds sacred its constitutional responsibility to investigate and hold the President accountable for his abuse of power. The Congress will continue to investigate and legislate to protect our elections and secure our democracy.