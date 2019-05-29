Mueller will speak soon about the Russia investigation
Mueller's statement is expected to be "substantial"
A source familiar confirmed to CNN that Special Counsel Robert Mueller's statement will be "substantial," but declined to provide details of the substance.
Attorney General William Barr was informed ahead of time about Mueller's statement
Attorney General Bill Barr was told ahead of time about Robert Mueller’s intent to make a statement today, according to a source familiar with the plans.
Barr is currently in Alaska for tribal justice and safety meetings.
Robert Mueller got to work at 7:19 a.m.
Special counsel Robert Mueller arrived at his office this morning at 7:19 a.m. ET.
CNN journalists have stood outside of Mueller's team's offices for 18 months. Read more about what they learned here.
This will be Mueller's first public comments on his investigation
Special Counsel Robert Mueller will give a statement at 11 a.m. ET about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.
It will mark the first time he's speak publicly about his 22-month-long probe.
Mueller finished the investigation in March. The probe resulted in charges against 37 defendants, seven guilty pleas and one conviction at trial.
The White House got a heads up last night about Mueller's statement
The White House got a heads up last night that special counsel Robert Mueller would likely deliver a statement today about his investigation, according to a senior administration official.
The official said the White House is going to wait until after his remarks to comment.
SOON: Special Counsel Robert Mueller will make a statement
Special Counsel Robert Mueller will be making a statement at 11 a.m. ET on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
The statement will be on camera at the Department of Justice. There will be no questions.
Note: Mueller was appointed in May 2017 to investigate Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election, including any links or coordination "between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump."
On March 22, 2019, Mueller ended that investigation and delivered his report to Attorney General William Barr, who promptly released a summary. On April 18, 2019, a redacted version of Mueller's report was released.