Pelosi: Many want to impeach Trump, but we need to make a "compelling" case

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, speaking at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, said many of her constituents support starting impeachment proceedings against President Trump — but she wants to ensure that any case Congress makes is a "compelling" one.

"Many constituents want to impeach the President. But we want to do what is right and what gets results. What gets results," she said.

Pelosi said that "nothing is off the table" but stressed the need for an "ironclad" case to convince Republican lawmakers.

"But we do want to make such a compelling case, such an ironclad case that even the Republican Senate would — at the time seems to be not an objective jury —will be convinced of the path that we have to take as a country," she said.