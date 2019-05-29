Mueller speaks about the Russia investigation
Cory Booker says for the first time that Congress should begin impeachment proceedings
Sen. Cory Booker, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, just tweeted: "Robert Mueller’s statement makes it clear: Congress has a legal and moral obligation to begin impeachment proceedings immediately."
Why it's notable: This is the first time Booker has called for impeachment proceedings.
He has previously said he wanted to see the entire unredacted Mueller report before making a decision on whether or not President Trump should be impeached.
Senior White House official: Mueller's statement isn't new
A senior White House official downplayed Mueller’s comments today, saying that his statement did little to add new information to what was already known about the probe.
“It was news one month ago,” the official said.
On the issue of whether the next step is impeachment, Trump aides don’t believe that Mueller did more than repeat what was in the report, the official said.
“Nothingburger,” is how the official described it.
Here's the takeaway: Mueller wouldn’t have charged the President with a crime even if they had the evidence
Special counsel Robert Mueller stressed what he previously wrote in his 448-page report: If President Donald Trump had not committed a crime, investigators would have said so.
In other words: They never gave Trump that clean bill of health.
Mueller made very clear that no matter what they discovered on obstruction, the overriding principle that a president could not be indicted prevailed. Those Justice Department guidelines, which say a sitting president has temporary immunity from federal prosecution, date back to the Nixon era and were reaffirmed in the Clinton administration.
Mueller’s statement Wednesday on this topic was not in line with Attorney General William Barr’s previous comments downplaying the role of the decades-old guidance from the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel.
The role of Congress: Additionally, Mueller made clear he believes Congress has a role, saying the Constitution allows for a process outside of the criminal justice system to hold federal officeholders accountable. This was also featured in his report, which explicitly said that Congress has the power to a President accountable for obstruction-of-justice offenses.
He also defended his team and the right to investigate the issue of obstruction, amidst repeated charges by the President that the investigation was a politically motivated “witch hunt” that was riddled with corruption. Mueller noted that the order appointing him as special counsel in May 2017 explicitly authorized his obstruction inquiry.
House Judiciary chair: Congress must respond to Trump's "crimes, lies and other wrongdoing"
Jerry Nadler, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said it "falls to Congress to respond to the crimes, lies and other wrongdoing of President Trump."
He was responding to special counsel Robert Mueller's comments moments ago. (In his statement, Mueller stressed that if Trump had not committed a crime, investigators would have said so. They never gave Trump that clean bill of health.)
Here's what Nadler said:
Here's President Trump's first tweet after Mueller's statement
President Trump just sent this tweet moments after special counsel Robert Mueller spoke for the first time about the investigation:
Note: This is a departure from Trump’s previous remarks on the topic. Trump has tweeted (and often repeated) the refrain "no collusion, no obstruction."
GOP congressman: "The ball is in our court, Congress"
Republican Rep. Justin Amash just tweeted, "The ball is in our court, Congress."
The tweet came in response to an AP tweet that read, "Special counsel Robert Mueller says charging President Trump with a crime was 'not an option' because of Justice Department guidelines."
He stands alone in his party: Amash remains the only sitting Republican to openly say that Trump committed impeachable offenses based on his reading of special counsel Robert Mueller's report.
He was greeted with a standing ovation at a Michigan town hall just last night:
Democrat on House Judiciary committee: "Congress must act"
Rep. Val Demings, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, tweeted after Mueller spoke that "Congress must act."
See the tweet:
The tweet is consistent with past comments: Demings, a Democrat from Florida, told CNN earlier this month that the evidence contained in the Mueller report was sufficient for Democrats to take the next, fateful step.
"I believe it's pretty clear that the President made numerous attempts to obstruct justice or obstructed justice," said Demings, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Jake Tapper on "The Lead."
"And so I believe, based on that information, as I did a month ago, that we have enough to begin those proceedings."