The Department of Justice said the Russian hacking campaign targeted Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, with the intention to "release that information on the internet under the names DCLeaks and Guccifer 2.0 and through another entity."

But Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein didn't say who was targeted in his remarks announcing the indictments. Instead, he referred to "a US presidential campaign," "a congressional campaign committee and a national political committee" as victims.

Rosenstein said this was an intentional move to unite the country instead of further divide it.