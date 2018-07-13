Mueller indicts 12 Russians for DNC hackingBy Brian Ries, Meg Wagner and Amanda Wills, CNN
Rosenstein alleges Russians installed software allowing them to spy on users
The defendants worked for two units of the GRU that “engaged in active cyber operations to interfere in the 2016 presidential elections,” Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said at a news conference.
One unit stole information using spearfishing schemes and hacked into computer networks, where they “installed malicious software that allowed them to spy on users and capture keystrokes, take screenshots and exfiltrate or remove data from those computers,” Rosenstein said.
Why Rosenstein refused to name Hillary Clinton or the DNC as victims of the Russian hackers
The Department of Justice said the Russian hacking campaign targeted Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, with the intention to "release that information on the internet under the names DCLeaks and Guccifer 2.0 and through another entity."
But Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein didn't say who was targeted in his remarks announcing the indictments. Instead, he referred to "a US presidential campaign," "a congressional campaign committee and a national political committee" as victims.
Rosenstein said this was an intentional move to unite the country instead of further divide it.
What we know about the charges
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein handed down 12 indictments just now in the Robert Mueller investigation.
Here's what we know:
- Eleven of the Russians are charged with identity theft, conspiracy to launder money and conspiracy to commit computer crimes.
- Two defendants are charged with a conspiracy to commit computer crimes.
Rosenstein: It's important for us to not think as Democrats or Republicans, but as Americans
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said today's indictments are not partisan, and warned anyone from approaching them with a Democrats vs. Republican mentality.
Rosenstein said he briefed Trump on indictment
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said he briefed the President on the indictments before this announcement.
“I briefed President Trump on these allegations earlier this week,” Rosenstein said.
"He's got to make very important decisions for the country" and understand what happened.
Earlier today in the UK, President Trump said he would bring up election meddling during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.
Rosenstein says no allegation in indictment any American citizen committed a crime
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein just said that no American citizens committed a crime in relation to this indictment.
“There is no allegation in this indictment that any American citizen committed a crime. There is no allegation that the conspiracy altered the vote count or changed any election result.”
DOJ announcement came as Trump met the Queen
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
The indictment was announced at almost exactly the moment President Trump rolled into the quadrangle of Windsor Castle to meet tQueen Elizabeth II in the symbolic highpoint of his visit to the United Kingdom.
It also emerged two days before Trump is due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has denied election meddling, in Helsinki for a summit that includes a one-on-one meeting with only interpreters present.
The unfolding drama on both sides of the Atlantic reflected how Trump's presidency has been overshadowed by the Mueller probe from its earliest moments and how the investigation frequently tramples the President's attempts to carve out favorable headlines.
Prosecutors from Mueller's office and the Justice Department's National Security Division visited the courtroom of a federal magistrate judge in Washington at 11:30 a.m. ET to return the grand jury indictment, according to an itinerary posted outside the courtroom.
New indictments issued in Mueller probe
The Department of Justice on Friday announced indictments in the Mueller investigation against 12 Russian nationals and accused of them of engaging in a “sustained effort to hack into the computer networks” of the DCCC, the DNC and “the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton and release that information on the internet under the names DCLeaks and Guccifer 2.0 and through another entity," it announced in a press release.
All 12 defendants are members of the GRU, a Russian federation intelligence agency within the main intelligence directorate of the Russian military, who were acting in “their official capacities.”
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is speaking now.
New indictment expected in Mueller probe today
From CNN's Laura Robinson
Prosecutors from Robert Mueller’s Special Counsel’s Office and the Justice Department’s National Security Division visited the courtroom of a federal magistrate judge in DC at 11:30 a.m. to return a grand jury indictment, according to an itinerary posted outside the courtroom.
CNN saw the prosecutors enter the courtroom.