Though special counsel Robert Mueller has finished his investigation, it has only fueled the ongoing political fight.

On one side, congressional Democrats are raising questions about Attorney General William Barr making the prosecution decision on obstruction of justice.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler tweeted that he would call on Barr to testify "in the near future."

Republicans, meanwhile, are joining Trump in claiming vindication for the President.

"For years, high-ranking Democrats in leadership positions in Congress claimed the special counsel's report would provide definitive proof of collusion, and today's report has proven that to be an outright lie once and for all," said House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

It's a political fight of competing narratives that is expected to spill into the 2020 presidential election.