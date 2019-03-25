Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia

Two House Democrats this morning told CNN they were not ready to put questions of collusion with Russia to rest, even after Attorney General William Barr cited Robert Mueller's report to assert there was no Trump-Russia conspiracy on Sunday.

Both Reps. Gerry Connolly and Ro Khanna said that they need to see the full report, want Mueller to testify, and believe there are more questions about Trump's ties to Russia.

"I don’t think this finding explains Trump’s behavior with respect to Putin and the Russians," Connolly told CNN.

He added he doesn't think it "explains why the President of the United States would actually disregard the unanimous findings of his own intelligence community and accept the word of Vladimir Putin," he added.

Khanna said there are "still outstanding questions" on Trump-Russia connections, saying it's unclear whether Mueller looked into Trump's actions over Russia during his presidency.

He also said he accepts Mueller's finding but a "prosecutor can have a significant amount of evidence and say that it just doesn't rise to a crime... But that doesn't mean there wasn't misconduct."