An unnamed foreign government-owned corporation will have to turn over information that was related to the special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation to federal prosecutors or continue to accrue escalating fines after the Supreme Court without comment denied the company's request to hear its appeal on Monday.

Why this matters: The Supreme Court's order marks the last stop for the company that has been fighting the subpoena under the shroud of secrecy.

The special counsel's office declined to say if the mystery grand jury case has been referred to another part of the Justice Department. However, attorneys from other parts of the department have worked on the case.