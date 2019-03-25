It's the first day after the Mueller report summaryBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Amanda Wills, CNN
Supreme Court won't take up mystery Mueller grand jury case
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
An unnamed foreign government-owned corporation will have to turn over information that was related to the special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation to federal prosecutors or continue to accrue escalating fines after the Supreme Court without comment denied the company's request to hear its appeal on Monday.
Why this matters: The Supreme Court's order marks the last stop for the company that has been fighting the subpoena under the shroud of secrecy.
The special counsel's office declined to say if the mystery grand jury case has been referred to another part of the Justice Department. However, attorneys from other parts of the department have worked on the case.
House Democrats on the Judiciary committee talked last night
From CNN's Jeremy Herb and Lauren Fox
Democratic members of the House Judiciary Committee had a call yesterday with members in the wake of Attorney General William Barr's summary from the Robert Mueller report.
The call came as Democrats wrestle with how to proceed next and as they demand the public release of the Mueller report.
4 things we learned from the attorney general's Mueller report summary
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz and Jeremy Herb
Attorney General William Barr released his summary of the main conclusions from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation yesterday.
Here are some of the top takeaways:
- On collusion: Barr wrote that no Trump associate conspired or coordinated "despite multiple offers from Russian-affiliated individuals to assist the Trump campaign."
- On obstruction: The Justice Department decided not to prosecute the President for obstructing justice with his behavior — both public and in private — but Trump isn't fully cleared. He will still likely face a hailstorm of political criticism for his actions after taking office when more of Mueller's investigation is revealed.
- On interviewing Trump: Barr's letter suggests Mueller never needed to interview the President.
- What happens next: Parts of Mueller's original report could still become public, Barr said on Sunday, and the attorney general promised Congress he'd work "expeditiously" and is working with Mueller "as quickly as possible" on a public release.
It's Monday morning and Mueller is in his office
Special counsel Robert Mueller arrived at his office in Washington this morning, one day after Attorney General William Barr submitted to Congress his summary of the main conclusions from Mueller's report.
Mueller — who submitted his report on Friday — rode in the back seat of a black SUV with tinted windows.