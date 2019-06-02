CNN town halls with Moulton, Ryan and Swalwell
Moulton says if elected he would ensure a sitting president could be indicted
Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton said if he’s elected president, he would change the Justice Department guidelines that say a sitting president cannot be indicted.
He also argued in a CNN town hall Sunday that the House should begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
“I understand that the politics might be tricky, OK? But how about just doing the right thing. You know? How about doing the right thing? Because I swore an oath to protect the Constitution,” Moulton said.
How Seth Moulton's gun policies could have stopped the Virginia mass shooter
Rep. Seth Moulton identified three areas where his gun policies could have stopped the gunman in Friday's mass shooting in Virginia: high-capacity magazines, suppressors, and more vaguely, how this shooter legally purchased his guns.
Rep. Seth Moulton is running for president. Here's what you need to know about him.
Democratic presidential hopeful Seth Moulton, a 40-year-old Marine Corps veteran, joined a large — and growing — field of 2020 Democratic candidates in April.
Moulton has built up a profile in Congress with calls for a "new generation of leadership" —calls he followed through with a failed effort to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from the top leadership role.
Here's what else you need to know about him:
- His public service: Moulton entered the 2020 race as a long-shot in the crowded field. He was first elected in 2014 after serving in the Marine Corps for four tours.
- About his campaign: A Moulton candidacy will center on his age and military experience. The 40-year-old lawmaker has routinely called for a "new generation of leadership" inside the Democratic Party, part of his effort to remove Pelosi. Moulton, in a knock against him with some Democrats, later voted for Pelosi's speakership after Democrats retook the House in the midterms.
- His plan to improve mental health coverage: Moulton announced this week a new plan aimed at improving access to mental health services for veterans and students. The proposal calls routine mental health checkups for active duty military and veterans, as well as increasing the mental health budget and hiring more health professionals at the Department of Defense. His plan would fund yearly mental health screenings for all high school students and add mental wellness training exercises like yoga and meditation to high school physical education curriculums. It would also create a National Mental Health Crisis Hotline to help veterans and civilians alike.
- He's open about his own struggles: The new mental health policy proposal is personal for Moulton, an Iraq War veteran and Massachusetts congressman who has disclosed his own struggles with post-traumatic stress after his four deployments with the United States Marine Corps.
- Other facts: He was the 19th candidate to announce a presidential campaign. Moulton would the youngest president in American history if he's elected president.
In the Green Room with Seth Moulton
CNN caught up with Democratic presidential hopeful Seth Moulton to ask him a few questions before tonight's town hall.
The Massachusetts congressman answered seven simple questions so voters can get to know him better.
Here's what he said:
CNN: What's one thing about you that surprises people?
Moulton: "One thing about me that surprises people is that I learned how to play the organ in high school."
CNN: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?
Moulton: "The best piece of advice I've received is to never give up the moral high ground."
CNN: What’s your favorite movie and why?
Moulton: "I gotta go with 'Star Wars.' It's just a such a classic and was made the year I was born."
CNN: What was the last book you read?
Moulton: "'Where's Spot?' Like three times in a row. Spot's hard to find."
CNN: What is your greatest accomplishment?
Moulton: "Leading Marines in Iraq."
CNN: What three issues do we have to deal with right now?
Moulton: "My God there is so many. We have to deal with restoring moral leadership in the United States of America beginning with Donald Trump. Then we're going to get health care for every American and we're going to fix the climate."
CNN: Name one thing that makes you different than all the other 2020 Democratic candidates.
Moulton: "I've made life or death decisions before in my life because I am the only candidate who has actually led troops on the ground in combat."
Three Democratic presidential contenders will take questions from voters in a series of town halls tonight.
CNN's Victor Blackwell will moderate the first town hall with Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, Poppy Harlow will moderate the second with Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, and Jim Sciutto will moderate the final town hall of the set with California Rep. Eric Swalwell.
The hour-long town halls will take place at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. ET, respectively. Each of the town halls will be at the CNN Center in Atlanta.
