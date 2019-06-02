Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton said he hopes publicly sharing his own experience battling post-traumatic stress disorder “is an example to others -- that others will be encouraged to share their stories, too.”

The Democratic presidential contender who recently revealed that he’d suffered from PTS said he hadn’t made that diagnosis public because he was “afraid of the political liabilities; even the personal liabilities.” He said his own family didn’t know he’d been seeing a therapist.

In a CNN town hall, Moulton also detailed a series of mental health-related proposals. They included:

Requiring a mental health check-up for veterans within two weeks of returning from duty overseas

Requiring a check-up for every high schooler

Creating one number -- it should be 511, he said -- for “anyone who needs to talk to someone (to be) connected immediately to someone who can help.”

In an interview that aired on Sunday with CNN's Jake Tapper, Moulton, who served four tours with the Marines in Iraq, opened up about his own experience with post-traumatic stress, revealing how he still thinks about a painful decision to leave a wounded Iraqi boy behind.

"There was a time when I got back from the war when I couldn't get through a day without thinking about that 5-year-old boy, leaving him in the middle of the road," Moulton told Tapper.

"I'll remember his face until the day that I die."