Rep. Seth Moulton told a CNN town hall audience on Sunday he would use the powers of the presidency to immediately pursue new restrictions on firearms.

Asked if he would be willing, if elected, “to declare a national emergency” and “ban all assault weapons and high capacity magazines,” Moulton said would take whatever steps possible.

“Weapons of war have no place on our streets or in our schools,” the Massachusetts congressman and Iraq War veteran said. “And whether it’s declaring a national emergency or pursuing executive action, I will do whatever I can to actually make progress on this gun violence plague in America.”

To underline his point, Moulton recalled the other “weapons of war” he carried during his time on the battlefield.