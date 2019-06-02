CNN caught up with Democratic presidential hopeful Seth Moulton to ask him a few questions before tonight's town hall.

The Massachusetts congressman answered seven simple questions so voters can get to know him better.

Here's what he said:

CNN: What's one thing about you that surprises people?

Moulton: "One thing about me that surprises people is that I learned how to play the organ in high school."

CNN: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Moulton: "The best piece of advice I've received is to never give up the moral high ground."

CNN: What’s your favorite movie and why?

Moulton: "I gotta go with 'Star Wars.' It's just a such a classic and was made the year I was born."

CNN: What was the last book you read?

Moulton: "'Where's Spot?' Like three times in a row. Spot's hard to find."

CNN: What is your greatest accomplishment?

Moulton: "Leading Marines in Iraq."

CNN: What three issues do we have to deal with right now?

Moulton: "My God there is so many. We have to deal with restoring moral leadership in the United States of America beginning with Donald Trump. Then we're going to get health care for every American and we're going to fix the climate."

CNN: Name one thing that makes you different than all the other 2020 Democratic candidates.

Moulton: "I've made life or death decision before in my life because I am the only candidate who has actually led troops on the ground in combat."