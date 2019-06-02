Swalwell, 38, says he's still paying off his student loan

CNN caught up with Democratic presidential hopeful Eric Swalwell to ask him a few questions before tonight's town hall.

The California congressman answered eight simple questions so voters can get to know him better.

Here's what he said:

CNN: What's one thing about you that surprises people?

Swalwell: "I love country music, like I really, really, really love country music."

CNN: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Swalwell: "The best piece of advice I've received is find a mentor, but also mentor others. You have two hands so reach up, look for as many mentors as you can to get where you want to go, but never forget that you have another hand and you have to reach down and lift others up, too."

CNN: What’s your favorite movie and why?

Swalwell: "I am going to give you two: 'Moana' and 'Cars.' It's all we watch in our house right now. I cannot remember a day with two kids under two, where we watched any another movie. Save me. Send us a new movie to watch."

CNN: What was the last book you read?

Swalwell: "'An American Summer.' It's about the gun violence going on in Chicago right now. It's absolutely heartbreaking. We need to do a lot more to end violence in Chicago, as well as in our schools and our churches. That's part of the reason that I am running for president."

CNN: What is your greatest accomplishment?

Swalwell: "Being the first in my family to go to college, I believe, is my greatest accomplishment. It's not my accomplishment, it's my families accomplishment. My parents worked really hard. My dad was a cop. My mom raised for four boys, worked a bunch of odd jobs, dug deep, took out a lot of loans and we did it. And I feel a responsibility now, running for president, to make sure any family who wants to work that hard can do it, too."

CNN: What three issues do we have to deal with right now?

Swalwell: "What three issues do we have to deal with right now? Well, that's part of the reason I am running for president. Climate chaos. My generation is going to feel the devastating effects of doing nothing to address climate. We have to invest in carbon negative technology now. The cost of education. Forty million of us have student loan debt that put us quick sand. Let's bring the student loan interest rate down to zero. And gun violence. It's ravaging our cities. It's also making us less safe in our churches and our schools. Let's ban and buy back our every single assault weapon, but let's also invest in gang violence prevention programs. These our generational issues and I am a generational candidate."

CNN: Name one thing that makes you different than all the other 2020 Democratic candidates.

Swalwell: "One thing that makes different from all the other 2020 candidates is I got two kids that are two and under, so our issues at home are the issues of so many families. We fight insurance companies. We pay a lot for prescription drugs. We worry about child care so my wife and I can both work and we worry about our kids safety in schools. So our issues as young family could be a voice for solutions in the White House."

CNN: What does your presidency have to offer Republican voters?

Swalwell: "Well, those voters include my parents. I am the son of two Republicans. I have to go on other cable channels just so they can see me on TV. However, I know that my parents care a lot about just having higher wages, lower health care costs and a brighter future for their kids. So I am going to engage with them, reach across the aisle or even the dinner table to make sure that our country is better for Republicans, Democrats and Independents."