CNN town halls with Moulton, Ryan and Swalwell
Swalwell, 38, says he's still paying off his student loan
Democratic president candidate Eric Swalwell knows all too well the struggle to pay off student loans.
At 38-years-old, Swalwell said he's still paying off his $100,000 student loan debt.
"The way I see it is that the lessons and memories of college should last a lifetime," he said at CNN's town hall. "The debt should not."
Swalwell, who supports free community college, said he has a plan to make college debt free.
He's proposing to bring down the interest loan to zero on student loans and wants "a college bargain."
"If you do work study all four years through, you learn and you earn, and then you come out and you take your first job and do volunteer service for communities that need it, it's debt-free education. College should work for you if you work for college in America," Swalwell said.
Watch here:
Eric Swalwell: No voting rights for people in prison
Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell said Sunday he did not agree with Sen. Bernie Sanders’ proposal to extend voting rights to people currently in prison.
The California congressman said he wants to return voting rights to most people after they’ve served their sentences, but drew a line at those presently incarcerated.
“No, I do not believe that the Boston marathon bomber or the last person I prosecuted, who shot a 17-year-old a week before he was to graduate” should be able to vote right now, Swalwell said.
Asked about his position at a CNN town hall in April, Sanders argued that taking away the right to vote -- “even for terrible people” like the Boston bomber -- from anyone fits into a larger effort by Republicans to restrict the franchise.
“This is a democracy and we have got to expand that democracy,” Sanders said then, “and I believe every single person does have the right to vote.”
Swalwell on Medicare for All: "I think people should have choice"
California Rep. Eric Swalwell said he supports Medicare for All, but thinks people should be allowed to choose private insurance.
He went on to say that he agrees with 90% of the bill, but doesn't support the part that excludes private insurance.
The Democratic presidential candidate said his plan would offer options as well as negotiate prescription drug costs.
Watch here:
Swalwell: "I’m running for president to stop the shootings"
Eric Swalwell on Sunday said he would model his plan for an assault weapons ban and buyback on what was passed in Australia in the 1990s and, more recently, in New Zealand.
And yes, he said, that means that if a person is caught with one of those banned weapons, they could face jail time.
Asked how that message might land politically with people in the South and Midwest, Swalwell had this message:
Swalwell also discussed his frustration with lawmakers' inaction in the face of a steady stream of mass shootings.
“When I went to Congress, Sandy Hook happened. And there was nothing. Then Charleston: Nothing. San Bernardino: Nothing,” he said, before ticking off one mass shooting after another: “Orlando, Las Vegas, Sutherland Springs: Nothing, nothing, nothing. It’s this ritual. Grief, anger, moments of silence is an alibi for doing nothing.”
“As president, I’m not going to negotiate down anymore,” he said, then framed the question for voters: “Do we want to stop the bleeding,” he asked, “or do we want to stop the shootings. I’m running for president to stop the shootings.”
Watch here:
Here's what Swalwell plans to do about Russia in his first 100 days in office if elected president
Democratic presidential hopeful Eric Swalwell said in first 100 days in office he plans fight back against Russia interfering the US elections and restore trust from world leaders.
The California Democrat laid out his plan to win back America's trust and fight Russia.
Here's what he plans to do:
- Place sanctions on Russia.
- He plans to go on a "global affirmation tour" to assure allies that the US is still with them.
- Assemble a group of "cyberwarriors" to combat Russia's cyber attacks.
Swalwell says Trump impeachment should come only after "we’ve exhausted every other remedy"
California Rep. Eric Swalwell stopped short of calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment, saying in a CNN town hall Sunday night that “I want us to get it right, because we only get one shot.”
“If that’s where we’re headed, I want to be backed into it, showing that we’ve exhausted every other remedy and have the American people with us. I think that’s where we are right now,” the 2020 Democratic presidential contender said.
However, Swalwell said that House Democrats should first “make an example” out of Trump’s Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Attorney General William Barr.
“I think you have to make an example out of Mnuchin and Barr first, though. You can’t let them off the hook,” he said.
Watch here:
In the Green Room with Eric Swalwell
CNN caught up with Democratic presidential hopeful Eric Swalwell to ask him a few questions before tonight's town hall.
The California congressman answered eight simple questions so voters can get to know him better.
Here's what he said:
CNN: What's one thing about you that surprises people?
Swalwell: "I love country music, like I really, really, really love country music."
CNN: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?
Swalwell: "The best piece of advice I've received is find a mentor, but also mentor others. You have two hands so reach up, look for as many mentors as you can to get where you want to go, but never forget that you have another hand and you have to reach down and lift others up, too."
CNN: What’s your favorite movie and why?
Swalwell: "I am going to give you two: 'Moana' and 'Cars.' It's all we watch in our house right now. I cannot remember a day with two kids under two, where we watched any another movie. Save me. Send us a new movie to watch."
CNN: What was the last book you read?
Swalwell: "'An American Summer.' It's about the gun violence going on in Chicago right now. It's absolutely heartbreaking. We need to do a lot more to end violence in Chicago, as well as in our schools and our churches. That's part of the reason that I am running for president."
CNN: What is your greatest accomplishment?
Swalwell: "Being the first in my family to go to college, I believe, is my greatest accomplishment. It's not my accomplishment, it's my families accomplishment. My parents worked really hard. My dad was a cop. My mom raised for four boys, worked a bunch of odd jobs, dug deep, took out a lot of loans and we did it. And I feel a responsibility now, running for president, to make sure any family who wants to work that hard can do it, too."
CNN: What three issues do we have to deal with right now?
Swalwell: "What three issues do we have to deal with right now? Well, that's part of the reason I am running for president. Climate chaos. My generation is going to feel the devastating effects of doing nothing to address climate. We have to invest in carbon negative technology now. The cost of education. Forty million of us have student loan debt that put us quick sand. Let's bring the student loan interest rate down to zero. And gun violence. It's ravaging our cities. It's also making us less safe in our churches and our schools. Let's ban and buy back our every single assault weapon, but let's also invest in gang violence prevention programs. These our generational issues and I am a generational candidate."
CNN: Name one thing that makes you different than all the other 2020 Democratic candidates.
Swalwell: "One thing that makes different from all the other 2020 candidates is I got two kids that are two and under, so our issues at home are the issues of so many families. We fight insurance companies. We pay a lot for prescription drugs. We worry about child care so my wife and I can both work and we worry about our kids safety in schools. So our issues as young family could be a voice for solutions in the White House."
CNN: What does your presidency have to offer Republican voters?
Swalwell: "Well, those voters include my parents. I am the son of two Republicans. I have to go on other cable channels just so they can see me on TV. However, I know that my parents care a lot about just having higher wages, lower health care costs and a brighter future for their kids. So I am going to engage with them, reach across the aisle or even the dinner table to make sure that our country is better for Republicans, Democrats and Independents."