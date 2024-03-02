Audio
Idaho and Missouri GOP caucuses, Michigan GOP convention

By Jessica Estepa

Updated 1:27 p.m. ET, March 2, 2024
1 min ago

The presidential ad wars have largely fallen silent ahead of Super Tuesday

From CNN's David Wright

The presidential ad wars have largely fallen silent in the wake of the South Carolina and Michigan primaries, after campaigns and outside groups spent about $230 million dollars competing across the first nominating contests.

Nikki Haley remains in the race, but she’s not competing on the airwaves across the 15 states and one US territory that will be voting in the Super Tuesday primaries next week.

And with President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump comfortable with their paths to their respective nominations, neither campaign nor their allies have ad time reserved for the upcoming contests.

Below the top of the ticket, however, several dynamic congressional primaries are taking place next week that offer a preview of the major debates and messaging strategies that will shape the 2024 election.

In these races, Democrats are heavily emphasizing their commitment to abortion rights, and laying out plans to cut health care costs and lower the cost of living. Republicans, meanwhile, are slamming the Biden administration on immigration and crime, and competing with each other to most closely align with former President Trump.

1 min ago

Trump encourages supporters to turn out for Super Tuesday primary contests

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

Supporters cheer as former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at the Winthrop Coliseum on February 23, in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Supporters cheer as former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at the Winthrop Coliseum on February 23, in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump on Friday encouraged supporters to turn out and vote in the Super Tuesday primary contests, arguing Republicans would then be able to turn their full attention to trying to defeat President Joe Biden in November. 

“A very important Election Day is coming up on March 5. It's called Super Tuesday. It's big stuff. And it's the single most important primary day of the year. 15 states will have their chance to get out and vote. If every single conservative Republican and Trump supporter in these states shows up on Super Tuesday, we will be very close to finished with this primary contest,” Trump said in a new video posted to Truth Social. 

Trump said, “Republicans will then be able to focus all of our energy, time and resources on defeating crooked Joe Biden, the worst president in the history of our country. That will take place on November 5.”

28 min ago

There's another Michigan GOP contest today

From CNN's Eric Bradner and Gregory Krieg

Only 16 of Michigan’s 55 delegates to the Republican National Convention were at stake in Tuesday’s primary. The rest will be awarded at a state party convention Saturday. Former President Donald Trump defeated GOP rival Nikki Haley in the primary.

The split contests are the result of Republicans’ reaction to Democrats’ decision to shake up the party’s presidential nominating calendar after the 2020 election — demoting Iowa and New Hampshire, moving South Carolina and Nevada to the forefront and placing Michigan third in their new lineup.

Republicans opposed an earlier Michigan primary, which violated Republican National Committee rules limiting which states can hold contests before March 1. After Democrats, who control the legislature and the governor’s office, moved the Michigan primary to February 27 despite the Republican opposition, the RNC and the Michigan GOP came up with the hybrid model.

Further complicating matters: The Michigan GOP is in the middle of a battle over who actually leads the party, with two people who claim to be the party’s leaders scheduling dueling conventions Saturday.The RNC and Trump have recognized Pete Hoekstra, a former congressman and US ambassador to the Netherlands, as chair; Hoekstra scheduled a Saturday convention in Grand Rapids. However, Kristina Karamo, the election conspiracy theorist who the state party voted to oust in January, has refused to relinquish control, arguing that she was unlawfully removed. She has planned a convention in Detroit.

Kent County Circuit Court Judge J. Joseph Rossi on Tuesday affirmed Karamo’s removal as state party chair, saying that any actions she has taken since then on behalf of the party were “void and have no effect.” She has not yet said whether the convention she planned for Detroit would go forward. Regardless of Karamo’s actions, the RNC’s decision to recognize Hoekstra signaled that the party would accept delegates from the convention he will oversee.