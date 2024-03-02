The presidential ad wars have largely fallen silent in the wake of the South Carolina and Michigan primaries, after campaigns and outside groups spent about $230 million dollars competing across the first nominating contests.

Nikki Haley remains in the race, but she’s not competing on the airwaves across the 15 states and one US territory that will be voting in the Super Tuesday primaries next week.

And with President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump comfortable with their paths to their respective nominations, neither campaign nor their allies have ad time reserved for the upcoming contests.

Below the top of the ticket, however, several dynamic congressional primaries are taking place next week that offer a preview of the major debates and messaging strategies that will shape the 2024 election.

In these races, Democrats are heavily emphasizing their commitment to abortion rights, and laying out plans to cut health care costs and lower the cost of living. Republicans, meanwhile, are slamming the Biden administration on immigration and crime, and competing with each other to most closely align with former President Trump.