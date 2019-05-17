MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

RNC chair Ronna McDaniel said that she “personally, would have the exception” for rape and incest, which is not included in Alabama’s new abortion law.

Missouri's bill is similar: It allows exceptions for medical emergencies but not for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.

"Listen, personally, I would have the exception. That's my personal belief," she told CNN.

But she continued: "We are a party that is a broad tent. We have — if you agree with us 80% of the time, I want you to be a Republican. We don't have a litmus test as to whether you can belong to our party. But we are the party of life."