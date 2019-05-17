The Missouri Senate passed a bill early Thursday that prohibits abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy.

The bill, HB 126, is known as the "Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act." It bans abortions after a heartbeat is detected. It allows exceptions for medical emergencies but not for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.

Many women often aren't aware they're pregnant in the first eight weeks.

The bill passed the GOP-controlled Senate 24-10. All of the "yay" votes were from Republican senators.

What happens next: The bill has to go back to the state House for one more vote before it goes to GOP Gov. Mike Parson.

Parson has voiced his support for the legislation, saying it would make Missouri "one of the strongest pro-life states" in the United States.