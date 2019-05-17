This Republican lawmaker switched his vote to no. Here's why.

Missouri House of Representatives

Rep. Shamed Dogan, a Republican who represents St. Louis County, switched his vote to no because he said the bill goes too far.

Dogan explained that he had initially supported the bill, but had a change of heart when it failed to include exceptions for rape and incest.

"I really struggled with this one," he said.

Dogan said his constituents think the bill is "going too far."

He then explained why he voted against the bill:

"Nationally, we've seen a lot of uproar from people who are pro-life who would vote for more restrictions on abortion, but can't go there. They can't tolerate not saying rape and incest. President Trump, when he was asked this question in 2015, said, 'I am pro-life, but I believe in the three traditional exceptions: rape, incest and life of the mother.' So that's why I voted how I voted. Gentlemen, I hope to God that you and my colleagues don't try to castigate me as not pro-life any more."