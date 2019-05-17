A GOP lawmaker said most rapes were "date rapes or consensual rapes"

Republican Rep. Barry Hovis, a former law enforcement officer, said many of the rape cases he has seen are "consensual rapes" — a phrase that drew ire from at least one other member.

Hovis was defending the bill saying it allows women to get abortions during the first eight weeks of pregnancy. (Remember: Many women often aren't aware they're pregnant in the first eight weeks.)

Here's what he said:

"Most of my rapes were not the gentlemen jumping out of the bushes that nobody had ever met. That was one or two times out of one hundred. Most of them were date rapes or consensual rapes, which were all terrible, but I sat in court — sat in court — when juries would struggle with those types of situations where it was a 'he-said she-said,' and they would find the person not guilty. Unfortunate, if it really happened, but I had no control over that, because it was a judge or a jury making those decisions. But we'll just say someone is sexually assaulted. They have eight weeks to make a decision."

Later, Democratic Rep. Raychel Proudie declared: "There is no such thing as consensual rape."

CNN called and emailed Hovis' office for comment and will update this post.

A reporter with the Kansas City Star said she caught up with Hovis, who said he misspoke: