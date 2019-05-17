Missouri just passed a bill banning abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy

The Missouri House just passed restrictive abortion bill prohibiting abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy -- after a heartbeat is detected -- though many women often don't know they're pregnant in that time.

The bill includes exceptions for medical emergencies but not for pregnancies that are the result of rape or incest.

Missouri's House voted 110-44 in favor of H.B. 128.

The bill will now head to Governor Mike Parson’s desk, he is expected to sign the bill in about a week, according to Governor Parson’s spokesperson.