Missouri bans abortions after eight weeksBy Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Missouri just passed a bill banning abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy
The Missouri House just passed restrictive abortion bill prohibiting abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy -- after a heartbeat is detected -- though many women often don't know they're pregnant in that time.
The bill includes exceptions for medical emergencies but not for pregnancies that are the result of rape or incest.
Missouri's House voted 110-44 in favor of H.B. 128.
The bill will now head to Governor Mike Parson’s desk, he is expected to sign the bill in about a week, according to Governor Parson’s spokesperson.
Democratic lawmaker: Men will never experience the "indignity of being legally forced to carry your rapist's baby"
Democratic Rep. Robert Sauls argued against the Missouri abortion bill, which doesn't include exceptions for rape or incest.
He continued: "If you can force an 11-year-old girl to carry her father’s baby to term — one that could very well harm her not just physically but mentally — that is not pro-life. You can’t say you’re pro-life when you are prepared to have a child risk her life to give birth to a rapist’s baby. That’s not pro-life."
Watch more:
Protesters removed from gallery during debate
Protesters were removed from the gallery at Missouri House after they starting shouting during debate, which was briefly stopped.
The shouting came moments after a Democratic lawmaker blasted the bill and fellow lawmakers for supporting it.
"When you each see me in this hallway remember what you are doing to little girls who were like me because that abuse is me and you simply don't care," the lawmaker said.
She then spoke directly to the women in the gallery and pointed at them.
"To the women of the state and the women up here, I am sorry. I am sorry there aren't enough of us in this chamber to stop this. I am sorry you're viewed as second-class citizens. Now it's up to you to change this," she said.
GOP lawmaker: "Our freedom cannot be bought with the blood of our children"
Republican Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman began her statement defending the Missouri abortion bill by saying that many of the Democratic woman in the House will not like her opinion.
"Abortion is the ultimate in might makes right. It is saying that if I don’t have the ability to kill my child that I, as a woman, can not obtain whatever dreams and believe I may have," she said. "It’s saying that my economic opportunities will be limited if I do not pay that price with the blood of my child."
“Our freedom can not be bought with the blood of our children," she said.
"Women brought all of us into this world, and I sure hope they vote all of us out," lawmaker says
Rep. Ian Mackey, a Democrat from St. Louis County, made an impassioned plea today on the Missouri House floor to strike down a bill that would ban abortions after eight weeks.
Mackey argued the bill violates basic rights in the Constitution.
"This is nothing but an affront not to Roe v. Wade, but to what it stands for: to the US Constitution itself," he said. "The right to privacy in this country. Privacy from intrusion from your government."
Mackey continued: "Today in this body, we, the government, us, right here, members are seizing every woman in this state. We are seizing her and we may as well be the ones tying her hands to the bed post and forcing her into childbirth.”
"Women brought all of us into this world, and I sure hope they vote all of us out," he said.
GOP lawmaker: I was pregnant at 15 and homeless. This bill is the "right thing to do."
A Republican representative defended the abortion bill by recounting her experience as a teen mother.
"Life begins at conception," she said. She then addressed some criticism from Democratic members, who said if the Republican representatives were truly "pro-life," they would do more to to combat issues like childhood poverty.
Here's how she put it:
“Mr. Speaker, I’m proud that our body, that our state is standing for the unborn. And I do care for those who go through poverty after they are born — I’ve lived it. Pregnant at 15 and homeless — I’ve lived it. With a family that I couldn't turn to — I’ve lived it."
"And this bill is the right thing to do," she said.
Democratic lawmaker: "We will be killing women with this bill"
Rep. Sarah Unsicker started her statement on the Missouri abortion bill by listing off "ways that woman around the world who don't have access to legal abortion perform their own."
“Laundry bleach, acid," she said. "Knitting needles, bicycle spokes, ballpoint pens, jumping from the top of the stairs or the roof."
Unsicker, a Democrat who represents St. Louis County, said the bill is "cruel" and "mean-spirited."
Here's what's in the Missouri abortion bill
Missouri House Republicans are laying out all the details of HB 126, the abortion bill lawmakers are set to vote on today.
Here are some of the provisions of the bill:
- The measure bans all abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy.
- If the courts do now allow the ban at eight weeks, there is a series of other limits that would go into effect: at 14 weeks, at 18 weeks and at 20 weeks.
- The bill includes a "trigger" mechanism that would ban abortion in Missouri if Roe v. Wade was ever overturned.
- The measure prohibits selective abortions based on sex, race or Down Syndrome.
- It requires that both parents provide written consent for a minor to have an abortion.
- In-state abortion facilities must hand out required printed materials when the patient is from out of state.
The Missouri House is in session, and the abortion bill is the 2nd item up for discussion
Missouri's House is expected to vote on the abortion bill today. The measure, which passed in the state's Senate last night, is currently the second item up for discussion on the House agenda, according to Trevor Fox, Missouri House Communications Director.
The House reconvened at 11 a.m. ET. There is no exact time on when the bill will be heard.