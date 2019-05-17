Missouri's House just voted to ban abortions after eight weeks. Here's what happens now.

Both Missouri's House and Senate voted to pass a restrictive abortion bill prohibiting abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy. Now, leaders of both chambers must sign paperwork and get the bill certified, before sending it to the governor’s desk, a spokesperson for GOP Gov. Mike Parson said.

Parson, who has voiced support for the bill, has until July 14 to sign it. However, he is expected to sign the bill in about a week.

So when does the bill take effect? The House passed an emergency clause, meaning the abortion law will go into effect as soon as the governor signs it, according to Trevor Fox, with Missouri House communications. Without the clause, the bill wouldn’t have gone into effect until end of August.