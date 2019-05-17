GOP lawmaker: I was pregnant at 15 and homeless. This bill is the "right thing to do."

A Republican representative defended the abortion bill by recounting her experience as a teen mother.

"Life begins at conception," she said. She then addressed some criticism from Democratic members, who said if the Republican representatives were truly "pro-life," they would do more to to combat issues like childhood poverty.

Here's how she put it:

“Mr. Speaker, I’m proud that our body, that our state is standing for the unborn. And I do care for those who go through poverty after they are born — I’ve lived it. Pregnant at 15 and homeless — I’ve lived it. With a family that I couldn't turn to — I’ve lived it."

"And this bill is the right thing to do," she said.