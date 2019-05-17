Missouri is close to banning abortions after eight weeksBy Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
GOP lawmaker: I was pregnant at 15 and homeless. This bill is the "right thing to do."
A Republican representative defended the abortion bill by recounting her experience as a teen mother.
"Life begins at conception," she said. She then addressed some criticism from Democratic members, who said if the Republican representatives were truly "pro-life," they would do more to to combat issues like childhood poverty.
Here's how she put it:
“Mr. Speaker, I’m proud that our body, that our state is standing for the unborn. And I do care for those who go through poverty after they are born — I’ve lived it. Pregnant at 15 and homeless — I’ve lived it. With a family that I couldn't turn to — I’ve lived it."
"And this bill is the right thing to do," she said.
Democratic lawmaker: "We will be killing women with this bill"
Rep. Sarah Unsicker started her statement on the Missouri abortion bill by listing off "ways that woman around the world who don't have access to legal abortion perform their own."
“Laundry bleach, acid," she said. "Knitting needles, bicycle spokes, ballpoint pens, jumping from the top of the stairs or the roof."
Unsicker, a Democrat who represents St. Louis County, said the bill is "cruel" and "mean-spirited."
Here's what's in the Missouri abortion bill
Missouri House Republicans are laying out all the details of HB 126, the abortion bill lawmakers are set to vote on today.
Here are some of the provisions of the bill:
- The measure bans all abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy.
- If the courts do now allow the ban at eight weeks, there is a series of other limits that would go into effect: at 14 weeks, at 18 weeks and at 20 weeks.
- The bill includes a "trigger" mechanism that would ban abortion in Missouri if Roe v. Wade was ever overturned.
- The measure prohibits selective abortions based on sex, race or Down Syndrome.
- It requires that both parents provide written consent for a minor to have an abortion.
- In-state abortion facilities must hand out required printed materials when the patient is from out of state.
The Missouri House is in session, and the abortion bill is the 2nd item up for discussion
Missouri's House is expected to vote on the abortion bill today. The measure, which passed in the state's Senate last night, is currently the second item up for discussion on the House agenda, according to Trevor Fox, Missouri House Communications Director.
The House reconvened at 11 a.m. ET. There is no exact time on when the bill will be heard.
RNC chair says she'd like to see exceptions for rape and incest in abortion laws
RNC chair Ronna McDaniel said that she “personally, would have the exception” for rape and incest, which is not included in Alabama’s new abortion law.
Missouri's bill is similar: It allows exceptions for medical emergencies but not for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.
But she continued: "We are a party that is a broad tent. We have — if you agree with us 80% of the time, I want you to be a Republican. We don't have a litmus test as to whether you can belong to our party. But we are the party of life."
8 other states that have passed restrictive abortion laws
From CNN's Eric Levenson
Missouri's state legislators are the latest to take up the issue of abortion.
Spurred by Brett Kavanaugh's appointment as the fifth conservative vote on the Supreme Court, anti-abortion activists have moved to pass bills restricting abortion across the country.
These laws may be unenforceable because of the Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in all 50 states. But abortion opponents are hoping that the legal challenges will serve as a vehicle for the Supreme Court to eventually overturn the Roe ruling.
Here's a look at the states that have already passed laws restricting some abortions:
- Alabama legislators on Tuesday passed a bill banning abortions with very limited exceptions: "to avoid a serious health risk to the unborn child's mother," if the "unborn child has a lethal anomaly" and if the woman has an ectopic pregnancy. An amendment to exempt rape and incest victims failed to pass.
- Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed a bill in March that bans abortions after 18 weeks into a pregnancy — six weeks before the standard set by Roe v. Wade — except in medical emergencies and in cases of rape or incest.
- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill last week that would ban abortions if a fetal heartbeat can be detected. The American Civil Liberties Union has said it will challenge the law in court.
- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed "heartbeat" legislation in May 2018, but a state judge struck down the law this January.
- Kentucky passed a "heartbeat" bill in March, but a federal judge stopped it from being enforced.
- Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant signed a "heartbeat" bill in March. Exceptions are to prevent a woman's death or her serious risk of impairment.
- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed into a heartbeat bill in April, a day after the state House and Senate passed the law. Similar legislation was vetoed by former Gov. John Kasich before he left office.
- Utah passed a law that bans abortion after 18 weeks gestation, but the law was blocked by a federal judge in April, CNN affiliate KSL reported.
Missouri's Senate passed a bill to ban most abortions yesterday. Here's what happens now.
From CNN's Doug Criss
The Missouri Senate passed a bill early Thursday that prohibits abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy.
The bill, HB 126, is known as the "Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act." It bans abortions after a heartbeat is detected. It allows exceptions for medical emergencies but not for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.
Many women often aren't aware they're pregnant in the first eight weeks.
The bill passed the GOP-controlled Senate 24-10. All of the "yay" votes were from Republican senators.
What happens next: The bill has to go back to the state House for one more vote before it goes to GOP Gov. Mike Parson.
Parson has voiced his support for the legislation, saying it would make Missouri "one of the strongest pro-life states" in the United States.