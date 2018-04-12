While preparing for his new role, Secretary of State-designate Mike Pompeo reached out to every living former secretary of state, including Hillary Clinton, sources told CNN.

During a call, Clinton pressed Pompeo on retaining career diplomats, a source familiar with the conversation said.

Politico was first to report that Pompeo has reached out to the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee.

Last month, President Donald Trump nominated Pompeo, then his CIA director, to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Clinton said during a speech this month that she saw "one small glimmer of hope" in his nomination to her former role.