Mike Pompeo faces Senate confirmation hearingBy By Brian Ries, Amanda Wills and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Trump tweets "good luck"
Pompeo talked to Hillary Clinton in preparation for his hearing
From CNN's Maegan Vazquez, Elise Labott and Dan Merica
While preparing for his new role, Secretary of State-designate Mike Pompeo reached out to every living former secretary of state, including Hillary Clinton, sources told CNN.
During a call, Clinton pressed Pompeo on retaining career diplomats, a source familiar with the conversation said.
Politico was first to report that Pompeo has reached out to the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee.
Last month, President Donald Trump nominated Pompeo, then his CIA director, to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
Clinton said during a speech this month that she saw "one small glimmer of hope" in his nomination to her former role.
Mike Pompeo faces uphill climb at today's confirmation hearing
Mike Pompeo, President Trump's nominee for secretary of state, will face an uphill climb to win Senate confirmation.
He will testify today during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
Trump selected the former CIA director to run the State Department after he fired former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
The announcement to replace the top diplomat came ahead of a much-anticipated upcoming sit-down meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump also picked Gina Haspel, the current CIA deputy director, to take over the agency. Haspel, who is under scrutiny because of her past oversight of a CIA "black site" in Thailand, also faces a potentially difficult confirmation battle.
Watch this recap of Tillerson's firing: