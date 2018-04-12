Trump's secretary of state pick faces Senate grillingBy By Brian Ries, Amanda Wills and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Corker highlights concerns about Pompeo's relationship with Trump
From CNN's Laura Koran
Chairman Bob Corker just noted the concern in some circles that Mike Pompeo’s good relationship with President Trump could hint at an overly deferential dynamic.
"Many strong voices have been terminated or resigned," Corker said. "That's why I think it’s fair for members to ask whether your relationship is routed ask if relationship is routed in a candid, healthy, give-and-take dynamic, or whether its based on deferential willingness to go along to get along.
"This man is no diplomat," protester shouts
A protester, who says she is a veteran and former US diplomat, was just escorted from the hearing after yelling about Mike Pompeo, “This man is no diplomat!”
She, too, appeared to be with Code Pink.
Nikki Haley is at the hearing
United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley is at Mike Pompeo's hearing, about three rows back from the witness table.
"No more war!" Protesters greet Mike Pompeo at his hearing
Protesters with the anti-war group Code Pink stood and shouted at Mike Pompeo as he entered the chamber. They held signs and yelled, "No Pompeo! No more war!" as he took his seat.
Pompeo, the current CIA director, is Trump's pick to replace Rex Tillerson as secretary of state.
Without Rand Paul, Pompeo's confirmation could come down to these Democratic senators
From CNN's Manu Raju and Elise Labott
Mike Pompeo has already lost the support of Republican Rand Paul, a Kentucky senator who serves on the committee, which is a significant defection given the GOP's one-vote advantage on the panel.
What that means for Pompeo's nomination
He will have to win over at least one Democratic vote to get a favorable vote in committee. The focus will heavily be on New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, both of whom voted for Pompeo as CIA director and serve on the panel.
But both senators have been skeptical of Pompeo's nomination to State.
So, what happens if all committee Democrats and Paul vote "no"?
Republicans would be forced to take procedural steps to advance the nomination to the floor without a recommendation from the panel, amounting to a rebuke to the nominee.
Hold on. It's not over.
Pompeo still, however, could be confirmed as secretary of state if he wins a simple majority on the floor. But with a narrowly divided chamber, Sen. John McCain absent as he recovers from brain cancer and if Paul remains a "no" vote, Pompeo would need at least one Democratic senator to break ranks to advance the nomination.
This won't be Pompeo's first rodeo
From CNN's Sophie Tatum
This isn't Mike Pompeo's first confirmation hearing.
He went through a confirmation hearing last year to be CIA director. The former congressman from Kansas was confirmed by the Senate 66-32.
This time, Pompeo is hoping to be confirmed as President Trump's secretary of state.
Pompeo won the support of Sen. Angus King, an Independent, and 14 Democrats as CIA director, but nearly all of them have made clear that they view the State Department much differently and are approaching this vote more skeptically.
So he has been privately courting moderate Democratic senators who don't serve on that committee, in what lawmakers in both parties say is a sign of the significant challenges facing the nomination.
Trump tweets "good luck"
Pompeo talked to Hillary Clinton in preparation for his hearing
From CNN's Maegan Vazquez, Elise Labott and Dan Merica
While preparing for his new role, Secretary of State-designate Mike Pompeo reached out to every living former secretary of state, including Hillary Clinton, sources told CNN.
During a call, Clinton pressed Pompeo on retaining career diplomats, a source familiar with the conversation said.
Politico was first to report that Pompeo has reached out to the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee.
Last month, President Donald Trump nominated Pompeo, then his CIA director, to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
Clinton said during a speech this month that she saw "one small glimmer of hope" in his nomination to her former role.
Mike Pompeo faces uphill climb at today's confirmation hearing
Mike Pompeo, President Trump's nominee for secretary of state, will face an uphill climb to win Senate confirmation.
He will testify today during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
Trump selected the former CIA director to run the State Department after he fired former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
The announcement to replace the top diplomat came ahead of a much-anticipated upcoming sit-down meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump also picked Gina Haspel, the current CIA deputy director, to take over the agency. Haspel, who is under scrutiny because of her past oversight of a CIA "black site" in Thailand, also faces a potentially difficult confirmation battle.
