Mike Pompeo has already lost the support of Republican Rand Paul, a Kentucky senator who serves on the committee, which is a significant defection given the GOP's one-vote advantage on the panel.

What that means for Pompeo's nomination

He will have to win over at least one Democratic vote to get a favorable vote in committee. The focus will heavily be on New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, both of whom voted for Pompeo as CIA director and serve on the panel.

But both senators have been skeptical of Pompeo's nomination to State.

So, what happens if all committee Democrats and Paul vote "no"?

Republicans would be forced to take procedural steps to advance the nomination to the floor without a recommendation from the panel, amounting to a rebuke to the nominee.

Hold on. It's not over.

Pompeo still, however, could be confirmed as secretary of state if he wins a simple majority on the floor. But with a narrowly divided chamber, Sen. John McCain absent as he recovers from brain cancer and if Paul remains a "no" vote, Pompeo would need at least one Democratic senator to break ranks to advance the nomination.